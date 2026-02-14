UAE bag 31 medals at 2026 Fazza Para Athletics GP

Home team’s gold medal charge was led by rising star Mohamad Youssef Othman
Dubai: The UAE team delivered an impressive performance at the 17th Fazza International Open Championship, part of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026, winning 6 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals, showcasing the strength and depth on home soil.
Overall, UAE finished in the fourth place with 31 medals behind India (16 golds), Colombia (11 golds) and Kenya (6 golds).
The home team’s gold medal charge was led by rising star Mohamad Youssef Othman, Paralympian and the New Delhi 2025 Worlds bronze medallist, who stood out with two gold medals through dominant performances in the men’s 100m wheelchair T34 and men’s 400m wheelchair T34 races.
There were other stars too who contributed with gold medals in the start of the 2026 season.
Rio 2016 Paralympic silver medallist Sara Aljneibi returned to the top of the podium with gold in the women’s shotput F32/33 category, symbolising resilience and experience.
Another Paralympian Thekra Al Kaabi thrilled the home fans with her speed in the men’s 100m T71/72 race, inspiring young women of determination to pursue sport.
Other gold medallists are: Maryam Alzeyoudi (women’s discus throw F40), and Abdulla Mesbahi, (men’s shot put F52/53/54).
For Al Kaabi, her gold medal was not only about speed, it was about inspiring others, especially women of determination who may be thinking of starting their journey in sport.
She also added that sport plays a powerful role in building confidence and inclusion.
“I think one of the best ways to include people of determination in society is by playing sport. Because by playing, you will accept your body, therefore you will accept yourself. So, what people say doesn’t mean anything anymore.”
The silver medal haul included standout performances from Ahmed Alhosani, Abdalla Almarzooqi, Jumah Saeed Alteneiji, and Abdulla Mesbahi, alongside other athletes who completed the total of ten silver medals.
The UAE’s medal tally was further strengthened by 10 silver and 10 bronze medals, highlighting the balance between seasoned champions and rising talents across multiple events.
Among the bronze medallist were: Mubarak Aldhanhani, Abdelrahman Albadi, Rashed Ahmed Zeyoudi, and Mohammed Almazrouei secured podium finishes, adding to the UAE’s medal count.
With 65 athletes competing, Fazza 2026 not only reinforced the UAE’s reputation as a world-class host for Para athletics but also demonstrated the nation’s growing pride, unity, and competitiveness on the international stage.