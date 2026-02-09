Stage set for season-opening Dubai 2026 Para Athletics GP

The home team, UAE, will be represented by 65 athletes, including several Paralympic medallists. Youngster Mohammed Youssef Othman, bronze medallist at the last World Championships in New Delhi, will lead the home campaign on the track. The women’s campaign will be spearheaded by Rio 2016 medallists Sara Aljeneibi (women’s shot put F33), Noura Alktebi (women’s shot put F32), and Kobe 2024 world champion Maryam Alzeyoudi (women’s shot put F40).