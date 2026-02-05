500 Para athletes from 56 nations to compete in Dubai Para Athletics

17th Fazza Para Athletics GP comes after successful staging of Asian Youth Para Games
Dubai: The 2026 edition of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination is set to kick off next week with the Dubai 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.
The championships, to be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, will bring together 500 athletes from 56 countries including a few Paralympic medallists, reaffirming Dubai’s position as a global hub for Para sport.
While the Para Athletics Grand Prix will run from February 10-13, the Fazza International Badminton Championships will take place from May 5-11, while the Fazza Para Archery Championships are scheduled from November 7-12.
Speaking at the press conference, Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, stated that the event was launched in 2009 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
He explained that the championships were established with the aim of integrating the People of Determination into society through sport.
“Dubai has become an inspiring model in supporting the People of Determination, and that the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor has provided significant momentum to the championships over the years,” Berregad said.
He also noted that the organisation of the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix comes just 60 days after the successful staging of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, which received widespread acclaim. This, he said, “places an even greater responsibility on the organising teams to maintain the same high standards of excellence”.
For his part, Majid Al Usaimi, Director of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, affirmed that the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor has empowered People of Determination to excel, innovate, and fully integrate into society.
He concluded by highlighting that the Fazza Championships, over the years, have showcased countless inspiring stories, with sport serving as a way of life and a powerful driver of positive change.
Meanwhile, UAE national team athlete Meera Al-Qassab, who will be part of the 65-mmeber UAE team set to participate at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix, emphasised that Fazza is more than just a sporting competition. “Through Fazza, we aim to prove our capabilities and overcome challenges to achieve our shared ambitions. It feels like only yesterday I started playing the championships in 2017 and I always look forward to my home championships,” said the shot putter competing in women’s F34 category.
Among others present at the event including Dalia Alloub, Head of Marketing at Aura Developers, who praised the company’s participation as a sponsor for the first time, noting that “the Fazza International Championships have earned a prestigious position on the global sporting stage.” She reaffirmed Aura Developers’ commitment to supporting impactful community initiatives and meaningful partnerships.
