500 Para athletes from 56 nations to compete in Dubai Para Athletics

Meanwhile, UAE national team athlete Meera Al-Qassab, who will be part of the 65-mmeber UAE team set to participate at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix, emphasised that Fazza is more than just a sporting competition. “Through Fazza, we aim to prove our capabilities and overcome challenges to achieve our shared ambitions. It feels like only yesterday I started playing the championships in 2017 and I always look forward to my home championships,” said the shot putter competing in women’s F34 category.