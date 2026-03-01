Dubai postpones end-of-term and internal exams in private schools

KHDA delays school tests during three-day remote learning period
Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has directed private schools in the emirate to postpone end-of-term and internal examinations scheduled in the coming days, in line with the implementation of distance learning for three days.
Schools hosting board exams, external assessments or international examinations have been instructed to coordinate with the authority to receive the necessary guidance on organising them.
In an official circular issued to private schools, the authority said that, in light of the current regional developments and in order to support the safety and quality of life of students, teaching and administrative staff and the wider school community, all schools will shift to distance learning for three days, from Monday, March 2, until Wednesday, March 4.
The circular stated that schools with internal examinations or end-of-term tests scheduled during this period are required to postpone or reschedule them to a later date, ensuring the continuity of the educational process and minimising any impact on students during remote learning.
At the same time, the authority stressed that schools organising external assessments or international examinations during this period must contact the KHDA through the designated email address to obtain the necessary guidance and support to conduct the exams in accordance with approved procedures.
The authority confirmed that the relevant entities in the UAE are monitoring developments within an integrated response framework, noting that the safety of the education community remains a top priority. It said the measures aim to ensure the continuity of learning while safeguarding students and school staff.
KHDA added that schools will be informed of any further updates through official channels, urging educational institutions to follow announcements issued by the competent authorities and rely on official sources for accurate information.