GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Student shot in a Maryland high school and another student in custody: Police

Suspect in US high school shooting identified, arrested near the school shortly after

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A drone shot shows officers dispatched to Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, DC. The suspect was identified and arrested near the school shortly after, the department said.
A drone shot shows officers dispatched to Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, DC. The suspect was identified and arrested near the school shortly after, the department said.
Screengrab | X

ROCKVILLE, Maryland: A student was shot inside a high school in Maryland on Monday and another student was in custody, police said.

The student who was shot was found with one gunshot wound in a hallway and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the Rockville City Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The suspect was identified and arrested near the school shortly after, the department said.

“At this time, there is no further threat to public safety,” police said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:15 pm because of reports of shots fired at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, D.C., the department said.

Rockville is the seat of Montgomery County, Maryland's most populous.

Related Topics:
tag

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in High School Musical 3.

How Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens fell in love on HSM

3m read
Say no to junk food, say schools

Items prohibited in UAE schools: 9 foods banned

5m read
Sahana Kannappan, a Class 12 student at Indian High School, captured this view of Dubai Creek Harbour.

From deserts to skylines, readers capture UAE beauty

2m read
Parents must submit documents and sign undertakings to collect children from school.

No exit without permit under new UAE school rules

1m read