Assessments capped at 15 days as education ministry outlines 2026–27 framework
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education has approved registration procedures for Students of Determination in public schools for the 2026–2027 academic year.
The Ministry said evaluation and diagnosis at Inclusive Education Support Centres will be completed within 15 working days. The process will follow a clear regulatory framework to ensure accurate assessment and appropriate support for each student.
Parents have been urged to fully disclose their child’s condition during registration. The Ministry stressed that if a student is registered without disclosure, it reserves the right to take action in the student’s best interest. This may include accepting the student under set regulations or referring them to a specialised centre.
Registration is available through the “Student Registration and Admission in Public School” service on the Ministry’s official website or via the MOE UAE smart app. Parents must attend the scheduled appointment for diagnosis and assessment. Failure to attend, reschedule, or complete the required procedures will lead to automatic closure of the application.
The Ministry said parents will be formally informed of the outcome once the diagnostic process is complete.
The assessment will determine whether the student is eligible to enrol in kindergarten or a public school under the inclusive education system, or whether they are not eligible for inclusion in public schools.
The result is final and remains valid throughout the academic year. Reapplying after a decision has been issued will not be allowed.
Parents must submit:
A recent medical report (issued within the past year) from an accredited UAE medical authority.
A report detailing the degree and severity of hearing or vision impairment, where applicable.
An Individualised Education Plan (IEP) for students transferring from private schools.
Certified academic certificates from government Students of Determination centres, along with a transition plan and details of services provided.
A Students of Determination Card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if available).
A psychological report issued within the past six months by an accredited specialised centre.
A signed commitment to comply with school transport terms and conditions.
The Ministry said these measures aim to strengthen inclusive education and ensure students receive the support they need for their academic and personal development.
In early February 2026, the Ministry announced 11 requirements, procedures and regulatory documents governing the registration of Students of Determination in public schools for the 2026–2027 academic year.
The framework is designed to ensure school readiness, protect students’ educational interests and reinforce inclusive education in line with approved diagnostic and educational standards.
The process begins with submitting an application through the Ministry’s website or the MOE UAE app. Parents must attend the scheduled assessment at an Inclusive Education Support Centre.
The Ministry confirmed that missing the appointment, failing to reschedule properly, or not complying with the procedures will result in automatic closure of the application.
Through its official guidelines and social media platforms, the Ministry reiterated that evaluation results are binding for the academic year to ensure educational stability and proper placement based on each student’s abilities and needs.
It said the updated procedures reflect its commitment to strengthening inclusive education and providing equitable, sustainable services that support the effective integration of Students of Determination into the school environment.