UAE sets new registration rules for students of determination for 2026–27

Assessments capped at 15 days as education ministry outlines 2026–27 framework

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
11 requirements introduced to strengthen inclusive education in 2026–27.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education has approved registration procedures for Students of Determination in public schools for the 2026–2027 academic year.

The Ministry said evaluation and diagnosis at Inclusive Education Support Centres will be completed within 15 working days. The process will follow a clear regulatory framework to ensure accurate assessment and appropriate support for each student.

Parents have been urged to fully disclose their child’s condition during registration. The Ministry stressed that if a student is registered without disclosure, it reserves the right to take action in the student’s best interest. This may include accepting the student under set regulations or referring them to a specialised centre.

Registration is available through the “Student Registration and Admission in Public School” service on the Ministry’s official website or via the MOE UAE smart app. Parents must attend the scheduled appointment for diagnosis and assessment. Failure to attend, reschedule, or complete the required procedures will lead to automatic closure of the application.

Evaluation results are final

The Ministry said parents will be formally informed of the outcome once the diagnostic process is complete.

The assessment will determine whether the student is eligible to enrol in kindergarten or a public school under the inclusive education system, or whether they are not eligible for inclusion in public schools.

The result is final and remains valid throughout the academic year. Reapplying after a decision has been issued will not be allowed.

Required documents

Parents must submit:

  • A recent medical report (issued within the past year) from an accredited UAE medical authority.

  • A report detailing the degree and severity of hearing or vision impairment, where applicable.

  • An Individualised Education Plan (IEP) for students transferring from private schools.

  • Certified academic certificates from government Students of Determination centres, along with a transition plan and details of services provided.

  • A Students of Determination Card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if available).

  • A psychological report issued within the past six months by an accredited specialised centre.

  • A signed commitment to comply with school transport terms and conditions.

The Ministry said these measures aim to strengthen inclusive education and ensure students receive the support they need for their academic and personal development.

11 new requirements announced

In early February 2026, the Ministry announced 11 requirements, procedures and regulatory documents governing the registration of Students of Determination in public schools for the 2026–2027 academic year.

The framework is designed to ensure school readiness, protect students’ educational interests and reinforce inclusive education in line with approved diagnostic and educational standards.

Registration process and compliance

The process begins with submitting an application through the Ministry’s website or the MOE UAE app. Parents must attend the scheduled assessment at an Inclusive Education Support Centre.

The Ministry confirmed that missing the appointment, failing to reschedule properly, or not complying with the procedures will result in automatic closure of the application.

Commitment to inclusive education

Through its official guidelines and social media platforms, the Ministry reiterated that evaluation results are binding for the academic year to ensure educational stability and proper placement based on each student’s abilities and needs.

It said the updated procedures reflect its commitment to strengthening inclusive education and providing equitable, sustainable services that support the effective integration of Students of Determination into the school environment.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
