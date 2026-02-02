UAE's Seha Clinics completes extensive training for over 300 school nurses

Extensive training equips school nurses for diverse student health needs
Seha Clinics, a subsidiary of PureHealth and one of the UAE’s largest providers of primary and specialty healthcare services, has completed an extensive training programme aimed at enhancing the capabilities of public school nurses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.
More than 300 public school nurses participated in the eight-day initiative, which delivered over 37 hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME). Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the programme was designed to strengthen health and safety standards in public schools during the 2025–2026 academic year. A blended learning model — combining in-person and remote sessions — ensured both accessibility and effective knowledge transfer.
The programme integrated the latest medical knowledge with practical clinical skills, aligning training content with the evolving health needs of students and the education system.
Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Executive Officer of Seha Clinics, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to youth wellbeing, stating:
“Seha Clinics and PureHealth are deeply committed to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of Abu Dhabi’s youth, recognising them as one of the community’s most vulnerable yet vital populations. Through rigorous annual assessments, SEHA CLINICS identifies key priorities and develops tailored training programmes that address the evolving physical, mental, and emotional health needs of students in public schools. We view such initiatives as an investment in nurturing the wellbeing and potential of our future leaders.”
A key component of the initiative was the adoption of a train-the-trainer model, under which nursing supervisors received specialised instruction to further disseminate knowledge and best practices within their teams.
The curriculum covered a broad spectrum of critical health topics. A full day was dedicated to mental health and student safety, including eating disorders, addiction prevention, bullying, ADHD, depression, and early detection of speech, language, and hearing challenges. Two days focused on best practices for managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, epilepsy, hypertension, and kidney disease. Additional sessions equipped nurses with updated approaches to supporting children with disabilities, including Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disabilities, and cerebral palsy.
Beyond theoretical learning, the programme featured hands-on workshops to strengthen essential clinical competencies. Nurses received practical training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), oxygen therapy, infection prevention and control, and the safe administration of medications and vaccines. These workshops were conducted in small, interactive groups under the supervision of nurses from the Abu Dhabi School Health Services Department.
The initiative drew on expertise from across the UAE’s healthcare and academic sectors. Contributors included specialists from Seha Clinics, Seha, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), and the Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital under Capital Health. Academic trainers represented leading institutions such as United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, New York University Abu Dhabi, and Fatima College of Health Sciences.
This programme further reinforces Seha Clinics’ role in advancing healthcare standards within educational environments, ensuring that students in Abu Dhabi benefit from high-quality medical support within a safe and healthy learning setting.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox