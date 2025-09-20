EHS outlines new measures to curb disease spread in UAE schools

EHS guide details six key precautions and care plans for common conditions
Abu Dhabi: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has issued a new school health guide outlining key preventive measures to protect students from illness and limit the spread of disease.
The guide lists six main precautions: frequent handwashing with soap and water — especially before meals and after using the restroom, sneezing, or coughing — avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands, and covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue or the elbow. Students are also urged to avoid close contact with sick classmates, stay home when unwell, and regularly clean frequently touched surfaces.
In addition, the guide addresses three common health conditions in schools — asthma, severe allergies, and type 1 diabetes — and provides guidance for parents, teachers, and staff. Children with asthma should keep treatment plans and medication up to date; students with allergies are advised to carry an epinephrine auto-injector, with staff trained in its use; and children with diabetes require close monitoring, emergency action plans, and medical identification such as bracelets.
The guide also warns of heat-related illnesses, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, particularly during outdoor activities in the hot summer months. Teachers and staff are urged to monitor students closely and seek immediate medical care if symptoms appear.
EHS said the measures are part of its wider strategy to strengthen school health systems, combining preventive care with responsive medical support. The authority currently oversees 312 government schools and 333 school clinics, as well as nursing staff for seven new Zayed Educational Complexes across the UAE.
Services include annual health screenings, vaccinations under the national programme, oral health check-ups, mental health monitoring, awareness sessions, and emergency response.
EHS also noted that Emiratisation among government school nursing staff reached 12.5% of total clinic personnel in 2025.
