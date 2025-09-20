EHS outlines new measures to curb disease spread in UAE schools

In addition, the guide addresses three common health conditions in schools — asthma, severe allergies, and type 1 diabetes — and provides guidance for parents, teachers, and staff. Children with asthma should keep treatment plans and medication up to date; students with allergies are advised to carry an epinephrine auto-injector, with staff trained in its use; and children with diabetes require close monitoring, emergency action plans, and medical identification such as bracelets.