UAE schools adopt new medication protocols for students with chronic diseases

Dubai: In a proactive move to safeguard student health, both public and private schools across the UAE have adopted new protocols concerning the management of chronic health conditions. To this effect, principals of public and private schools across the UAE have introduced stricter guidelines for administering medication to students with chronic illnesses, including diabetes and hypertension, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Effective immediately, parents must provide up-to-date medical reports detailing their child’s condition, prescribed treatments, and administration schedules. In addition, explicit parental consent is now mandatory for any in-school medical intervention, except in emergency situations.
School administrations stress that these measures are designed to create a safe and supportive environment while promoting collaboration between parents and educational staff. Without the required documentation and consent, medical personnel are not authorized to provide non-emergency care to students.
Parents are also asked to notify schools of any conditions that may prevent participation in physical activities or morning assemblies, ensuring appropriate accommodations are made. These initiatives underscore the UAE’s commitment to enhancing student health services and fostering a cooperative approach between families and schools.
