Rich tributes pour in for Vaishnav Krishnakumar, 18, Indian expat student who died in Dubai

Mini remembered him as always full of joy, curiosity and a desire to do good. "He was nothing short of a role model for his batchmates and juniors, a motivator to his peers and a true support to his friends. In his short 18 years, Vaishnav touched countless lives. Whoever knew him carries a piece of his warmth and kindness in their hearts. A bright light who could have done so much more for this world — gone too soon, but one that will never fade from our hearts," Mini added.