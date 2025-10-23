Rich tributes pour in for Vaishnav Krishnakumar, 18, Indian expat student who died in Dubai

'Ideal student' and ‘tycoon in the making’ dreamt of naming Dubai Metro station after him
Dubai: An outpouring of grief has swept across the Indian expat community in the UAE as tributes pour in for Vaishnav Krishnakumar, the 18-year-old student whose sudden death during a Diwali celebration in Dubai has left family, friends and teachers heartbroken.
The name of the young recipient of the UAE Golden Visa is trending across social media platforms, with hundreds sharing memories and condolences following his tragic collapse on Tuesday night. He was pronounced dead on arrival due to cardiac arrest, according to hospital records.
Described as a "tycoon in the making" during his school graduation ceremony, Vaishnav was remembered for his extraordinary ambition to become a visionary social entrepreneur and his dream of having a Dubai Metro station named after him one day.
Vaishnav's uncle, Nidheesh S Nair, described how Vaishnav had become a role model within the community. "He was really the type of boy that everyone wished they had as a son. Everyone looked up to him as a role model. Parents of his friends and cousins used to ask their children to be like him."
The young student ran passion projects on social media, offering financial advice, lifestyle motivation and workout routines. He constantly signed up for internships and earned money for gadgets himself, not wanting to burden his parents.
He said shock and grief have gripped the family. "His parents and younger sister are totally devastated and inconsolable. He was the light of their lives. They had great hopes about his future. Their dreams have been shattered."
The family hopes to repatriate his mortal remains to his hometown in Kerala for his funeral once the repatriation procedures are complete including a forensic test that is further examining the cause of his death.
He was the Head of School Councils in school where his mother is a STEAM teacher. He was remembered as a great debater and student leader who motivated his peers to work out, eat healthy and maintain mental and physical wellness.
He spearheaded awareness campaigns against vaping, bullying, procrastination and social media addiction, leaving a lasting impact on several students and his followers on social media.
Mini Mijo, educational supervisor for the senior secondary school, told Gulf News words cannot express the deep sense of loss felt at Vaishnav's passing. "Vaishnav was not only an exceptional student but also one of the kindest, most genuine souls I have ever known."
She recalled watching him grow from kindergarten into a remarkable young man. "As his supervisor, I was always proud of the way he carried himself — with grace, humility and quiet confidence that inspired everyone around him. His initiatives, like the Wave Campaign and the Overnight Camp, reflect the energy, creativity and dedication he brought to everything he undertook."
Mini remembered him as always full of joy, curiosity and a desire to do good. "He was nothing short of a role model for his batchmates and juniors, a motivator to his peers and a true support to his friends. In his short 18 years, Vaishnav touched countless lives. Whoever knew him carries a piece of his warmth and kindness in their hearts. A bright light who could have done so much more for this world — gone too soon, but one that will never fade from our hearts," Mini added.
Annette James Londhe, his former mass communication teacher at the school, said Vaishnav was a student who left behind more than memories. "He was focused, fierce, determined and purposeful in everything he did. There was an iron strength to his mindset, a quiet fire that drove him to reach higher, dream bigger and inspire others."
She remembered his insatiable curiosity. "He was endlessly curious about the world, always questioning, always seeking to understand more deeply. He never settled for an answer — he wanted to explore every possibility and genuinely loved a good debate."
Annette described Vaishnav as a natural leader whose energy drew people to him. "He mentored so many of his classmates, urging them to live healthier, think clearer and rise to their fullest potential. He saw greatness in others and helped them see it in themselves. His spirit was undeniable — bright, fearless and full of life."
Liyana Purakkal, who served alongside him as Head of Councils and shared the school stage with him on numerous occasions, shared an emotional tribute: "Some people walk into your life and quietly make the best memories. For me, Vaishnav was that person — my brother, my partner as Head of Councils, and the one who stood beside me through every challenge, every laugh, and every stage we ever shared."
"For two years, there wasn't a single day we didn't plan, dream, or work together. Vaishnav was more than a leader — he was the heartbeat of our team, the calm in the storm, and the friend who could make even the hardest days lighter. His kindness, his confidence, and his ability to see the best in everyone left a mark that can never fade."
She added: "The stage feels emptier now, and so does life in its small, quiet moments. If I could have one more chance standing beside him, I'd tell him how grateful I am for every memory we made and every lesson he left behind. Thank you Vaishnav for everything, you have truly left a lasting impact on everyone."
Pravda Saaj Praveen, a classmate who shared both friendship and academic rivalry with Vaishnav, wrote: "Vaishnav was that ideal student — he'd work out, meditate, play sports, get amazing grades, ate healthy, helped around and somehow still had time to plan out his future to the tiniest detail."
"He had so much to say about life, about values. He was a great brother. He'd talk to me about discipline, staying focused, not wasting time, and even though we had our banter, he really did try to get me on the right path. He had such big dreams, and I know he was on his way to accomplishing incredible things."
Pravda recalled Vaishnav's philosophical perspective: "He often told me how small we are compared to the universe, and how pointless it is to stress over the little things. It's hard to process that someone like him, someone my age, someone I sat in the same room with five days a week, competed with, laughed with, admired and even envied at times, isn't there anymore. He will be missed dearly."
