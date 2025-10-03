UAE public schools go digital with tuition payments for expat students without ID or official documentation

Ministry launches portal-based system; parents urged to avoid personal bank transfers
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has introduced a new online payment system for tuition fees, targeting expatriate students enrolled in public schools who do not hold Emirati IDs or official documentation, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The initiative, outlined in a circular sent to government school administrations this week, is part of the ministry’s push to offer streamlined, fully digital services.
Under the new system, parents and guardians can pay fees online using the student’s ID number via a dedicated link on the ministry’s official website (www.moe.gov.ae).
The process involves nine steps: accessing the ministry’s portal through the “Important Links” section, selecting “Payment of Tuition Fees,” and logging in with UAE Pass using a registered mobile number. Users then choose “Pay for Another Person,” enter the student number, verify the amount due, and complete the transaction online.
Once payment is made, an electronic receipt is generated instantly and sent both to the user’s screen and registered phone number.
The ministry stressed that bank deposits will no longer be accepted, except through approved charitable organisations. Parents were also urged not to make personal bank transfers, with the official portal now the sole authorised channel for payments.
Separately, several government schools have begun assessing new student dismissal procedures through a survey distributed to students and parents. The initiative aims to improve safety, organisation, and the overall quality of school life.
According to school notices reviewed by Emarat Al Youm, three dismissal options are currently approved: school bus, private car (with guardian or driver), or on foot. Students walking home must present written parental consent and carry a special exit card to meet safety requirements.
The survey seeks feedback on clarity of procedures, traffic flow, road safety compliance, and how well the system fits parents’ schedules. Respondents are encouraged to highlight strengths, challenges, and suggest improvements.
School administrators said the feedback will guide future adjustments, ensuring the dismissal system remains safe, efficient, and responsive to families’ needs. They reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a secure, structured learning environment built on strong school-parent partnerships.
