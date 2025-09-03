Abu Dhabi private schools announce new attendance rules for students

ADEK mandates schools to accept absences with official documentation
Abu Dhabi: In line with the new Student Administrative Affairs Policy issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), which came into effect from the first day of the academic year, private schools in Abu Dhabi have informed parents of students about the categories of 'authorised absences' permitted during the school year. The policy specifies that if a student’s absences exceed 5 per cent of the total number of school days in the academic calendar, the student will be classified as being in a 'cause for concern' status. Furthermore, arriving late to school three times or more in a single academic year will result in disciplinary measures in accordance with the Student Behaviour Policy.
ADEK has mandated schools to accept specific types of absences, provided they are supported by a signed note from parents or official documentation from the relevant authorities. These include: medical leave, the death of a close relative (first- or second-degree), pre-scheduled medical appointments, official community service leave, mandatory attendance before an official entity, urgent family travel for reasons such as medical treatment or caregiving, or the death of a family member. Also covered are participation in conferences, competitions, and events upon prior approval from the principal—such as Model United Nations, sports events, Olympiads, media activities, and religious holidays that are not recognized as public holidays in the UAE.
Authorised absences also cover exam-related leave, including board examinations and pre-university (preparatory) tests, subject to ADEK’s approval. Schools must allow up to four weeks of study leave per year for students sitting board or preparatory exams. Schools are required to remain open for learning during study leave periods and to provide adequate support for students who remain in attendance. Additional recognised absences include medical or therapeutic leave for students with additional learning needs, and government-mandated school closures due to adverse weather. When an absence is approved, schools must inform the student of the make-up work required and allow them to complete any missed assignments or tests.
ADEK emphasised that at the start of every academic year, schools must establish, implement, monitor, and review their attendance policies with parents, and regularly publish them on their websites. Schools must also follow up on all unreported absences within two hours of attendance records being closed, create a system to register and notify parents of arrivals and departures for unsupervised students in Cycle 3, and flag students from Grade 1 onwards whose absences exceed 5 per cent of the school calendar as being in a 'cause for concern' status. Schools must also determine whether a student should be classified as 'educationally at risk.' If absenteeism raises concerns of possible child neglect, the school is required to report it.
According to the updated policy, schools are required to excuse late arrivals caused by adverse weather conditions or other exceptional circumstances deemed reasonable by the school administration. However, schools must also establish a disciplinary mechanism requiring students to 'sign in at reception to obtain a late slip.' If a student is late three times or more during the academic year, schools must apply the appropriate disciplinary measures under the Student Behaviour Policy.
Schools must also ensure teachers record student attendance daily and report it to the team responsible for updating the Student Information System (eSIS). They must implement intervention mechanisms for students at educational risk, with the authority to classify students with persistently low attendance as 'educationally at risk.' Schools are required to work closely with these students and their parents to implement intervention plans aligned with ADEK’s Educational Risk Policy.
ADEK has required schools to clearly outline the procedures ensuring compliance with attendance requirements. These include: registering attendance daily, managing absences in line with guidelines issued by ADEK’s Student Wellbeing Committee, recognising and rewarding excellent attendance or significant improvement, uploading daily attendance reports to the Student Information System, and taking preventive measures to reduce absences linked to travel before school holidays. Schools must also ensure lesson planning promotes consistent engagement throughout the year, while actively collaborating with parents, students, and staff to raise awareness of the importance of regular attendance, its rules, and the consequences of non-compliance.
