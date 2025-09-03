Abu Dhabi private schools announce new attendance rules for students

ADEK emphasised that at the start of every academic year, schools must establish, implement, monitor, and review their attendance policies with parents, and regularly publish them on their websites. Schools must also follow up on all unreported absences within two hours of attendance records being closed, create a system to register and notify parents of arrivals and departures for unsupervised students in Cycle 3, and flag students from Grade 1 onwards whose absences exceed 5 per cent of the school calendar as being in a 'cause for concern' status. Schools must also determine whether a student should be classified as 'educationally at risk.' If absenteeism raises concerns of possible child neglect, the school is required to report it.