No exit without permit under new UAE school rules

Updated guidelines aim to prevent unauthorised departures and boost accountability
Dubai: Government schools have issued new directives to parents outlining stricter procedures governing students’ departure from school premises at the end of the day, reinforcing measures aimed at safety, order and accountability.
Under the updated guidelines, no student will be allowed to leave school grounds without an officially approved exit permit issued by the school.
School administrations, according to Al Bayan newspaper, said the move is designed to strengthen discipline, safeguard students and regulate dismissal procedures in a way that prevents unauthorised departures.
To obtain the permit, parents are required to submit a recent passport-sized photograph of the student, a copy of the parent’s Emirates ID, and to attend the school in person to sign a written undertaking. The document specifies the agreed method of the student’s departure and clearly assigns responsibility for collection.
School officials stressed that completion of all required documentation is a prerequisite for the permit’s approval.
Parents must also adhere to schedules and timeframes set by school administrations for each educational stage to ensure a smooth and efficient process.
The permit is issued for a nominal fee and is valid strictly within the framework of the school’s approved regulations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox