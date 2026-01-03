Back to School 2026: Big changes every UAE parent needs to know

Explained: Timings, holidays, age cut-offs, unified calendar, stricter attendance
From how long children stay in school to when they sit exams and even how absences are counted – the UAE’s education system is undergoing some of its most far-reaching reforms in years. In this academic year, parents will need to adjust to a new rhythm shaped by a unified school calendar, stricter attendance rules, curriculum reforms and revised admission criteria.
Here’s a breakdown of the key changes that will directly impact students and families.
School days will now end earlier on Fridays following the nationwide adjustment of Friday prayer timings to 12.45pm.
On January 2, the Ministry of Education announced that revised timings for government schools will take effect from January 9. The ministry called on private schools to abide by the 11.30am cut-off on Friday. Separately, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) confirmed that all private schools and early childhood centres in Dubai must finish the school day no later than 11.30 am.
Starting from the 2026-27 academic year, the Ministry of Education has introduced a formal age cut-off for kindergarten admissions.
Children born between September 1 and December 31, 2021 – previously ineligible for the 2025-26 intake – will be allowed to enrol in either KG1 or KG2. In private schools, placement will depend on the child’s readiness and seat availability, following school assessments.
The UAE has rolled out a unified school calendar covering both public and private schools, offering families greater clarity when planning holidays and routines.
Under the calendar, the first term is set to end with a four-week winter break from December 8, 2025, to January 4, with schools reopening on Monday, January 5.
The second term runs from January 5 to March 15, followed by a spring break from March 16 to 29. Schools reopen on March 30, except private schools in Sharjah, which resume on March 23. The third term begins on March 30 and ends on July 3, with Sharjah schools concluding a day earlier on July 2.
For the first time, structured mid-term breaks have been introduced across public and private schools, giving students regular pauses during the academic year.
The first mid-term break ran from October 13 to 19 last year. The second break is scheduled between February 11 and 15, 2026, while the third break will run from May 25 to 31, coinciding with the Eid Al Adha holiday.
A major shift is underway at the policy level with the introduction of a Federal Decree Law on the Governance of the National Educational Curriculum.
For the first time, the UAE now has a comprehensive legislative framework governing how the national curriculum is designed, approved, implemented and reviewed – signalling a more structured and accountable approach to learning outcomes nationwide.
The Ministry of Education has moved further towards continuous evaluation, removing second-term exams in many instances.
Instead, students are assessed through ongoing evaluations designed to track progress throughout the term, reducing exam pressure and placing greater emphasis on consistent performance.
One of the most significant changes affects school attendance. Under new MoE regulations, students are allowed a maximum of five unexcused absences per term and 15 per year. Exceeding this limit could result in the student repeating the year.
Absences on Fridays, or immediately before or after official holidays, will be counted as two days. Schools will also operate an instant notification system to alert parents as soon as a child misses school, tightening oversight and accountability.
