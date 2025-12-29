New decree sets clear framework for schools from KG to Grade 12
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Government has taken a major step to strengthen its education system by issuing a Federal Decree Law on the Governance of the National Educational Curriculum. For the first time, the law provides a comprehensive framework regulating how the curriculum is designed, approved, implemented, and reviewed across the country.
The decree sets out an integrated governance system, clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of federal and local authorities. It aims to ensure effective coordination, transparency, accountability, and community participation in shaping the nation’s educational programmes.
The law aims to maintain a stable and consistent national curriculum while allowing flexibility to adapt to future developments, societal needs, and labour market demands. By doing so, it seeks to enhance the quality of education, strengthen the competitiveness of the sector, and prepare students to integrate effectively into both local and global economies.
The provisions apply to all public and private schools following the national curriculum, from kindergarten to Grade 12. They also extend to private schools that do not follow the national curriculum, requiring them to teach approved compulsory subjects to ensure a shared educational foundation and reinforce national identity and values.
The decree identifies the UAE’s National Education Charter as the supreme reference for education policy. The charter defines national education objectives, graduate competencies, societal values, national identity, and principles guiding curriculum design and development. It serves as the blueprint for shaping learning standards, teaching methodologies, subject content, and student outcomes across all school levels.
The decree outlines key curriculum components, including learning outcomes, teaching methods, educational pathways, language of instruction, course duration, and compulsory and elective subjects. It also provides clear mechanisms for classifying and approving curriculum changes.
Changes are divided into four categories:
Fundamental: Major revisions affecting the philosophical or structural foundations of the curriculum, approved by the Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council and ratified by the Council of Ministers, following piloting and evaluation.
Partial: Limited changes to specific subjects or topics, approved by the Education Council.
Technical: Adjustments for clarity, formatting, or presentation, approved by the Ministry of Education.
Exceptional: Urgent updates in response to national or global emergencies, approved by the Education Council and reported to the Council of Ministers if wide-ranging.
The decree also allows government, private, or non-profit entities, including those in free zones, to propose curriculum amendments backed by research demonstrating alignment with national education goals, labour market needs, and societal values.
The decree clearly defines responsibilities across institutions:
Council of Ministers: Approves the National Education Charter, the curriculum, and major changes.
Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council: Provides strategic oversight and ensures alignment with national policies.
Ministry of Education: Prepares, develops, reviews, and oversees curriculum implementation, including resources, assessments, and teacher readiness.
Educational Institutions: Implement the curriculum, participate in pilot programmes, and provide feedback.
Local Education Authorities: Monitor implementation in private schools and report outcomes to the Ministry.
National Centre for Education Quality: Evaluates curriculum quality, measures impact, and submits periodic reports.
Private schools that do not follow the national curriculum must still teach approved compulsory subjects under Ministry supervision, ensuring adherence to content and teacher qualifications.
This Federal Decree Law reflects the UAE’s vision of a stable, flexible, and high-quality education system. By establishing clear governance, supporting continuous improvement, and focusing on human capital development, the law positions the UAE to prepare future generations for success in a rapidly evolving world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox