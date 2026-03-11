GOLD/FOREX
UAE draft law proposes tougher penalties for vaccination neglect

Dh100,000 fine for deliberate transmission of communicable diseases

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai:  A draft law on combating communicable diseases approved by the Federal National Council proposes tougher penalties, including prison terms and fines of up to Dh100,000, for violations related to the spread and reporting of infectious diseases.

Under the proposed legislation, anyone who knowingly transmits a contagious disease to another person could face up to four years in prison and a fine ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh100,000. The penalty could rise to life imprisonment if the infection results in the victim’s death.

The draft law also requires healthcare professionals to promptly report suspected or confirmed cases of infectious diseases, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic daily. Doctors, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other health practitioners who fail to notify the relevant authority within eight hours of discovering or suspecting an infection could face fines between Dh30,000 and Dh100,000.

Lower penalties are stipulated for delays in reporting certain categories of infectious diseases. Health professionals who fail to report cases listed under Section B of Schedule (1) within 24 hours, or those under Section C within five working days, may face fines of up to Dh10,000.

The legislation also addresses vaccination compliance. Parents or guardians who refuse or neglect to provide children with immunisations required under the national vaccination programme could face fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh20,000.

In addition, individuals diagnosed with or suspected of having certain communicable diseases could face fines of Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 if they travel or move outside a health facility without approval from the relevant authorities or fail to follow preventive measures.

The proposed law aims to strengthen the UAE’s public health framework by improving disease monitoring, ensuring timely reporting and reinforcing preventive measures to protect the community.

Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
