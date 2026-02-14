Ramadan 2026: Up to Dh100,000 fine for begging in the UAE

Up to 3 months in prison and over Dh10,000 fines for unlawful social media requests
Dubai: As Ramadan approaches, bringing with it a surge in charitable giving and social solidarity, authorities in UAE are intensifying public awareness campaigns to warn against begging in all its forms, stressing that it is a criminal offence under federal law.
The anti-begging measures are designed to protect the spirit of the holy month from exploitation and to ensure that charitable donations reach legitimate beneficiaries through approved channels.
Under Federal Law by Decree No. (31) of 2021 Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, anyone found begging for material or financial gain faces a prison sentence of up to three months and a fine of no less than Dh5,000.
The law, outlined in Article 475, applies to any form of solicitation, whether direct or indirect. Penalties may be aggravated if the individual is physically able to work, has an apparent source of income, or resorts to deception, such as pretending to be injured or disabled or offering a fictitious service to attract sympathy.
The law takes a tougher stance on organised begging. Article 476 stipulates that those who manage or lead groups engaged in coordinated begging operations can face at least six months in prison and fines starting from Dh100,000. The same penalties apply to anyone who recruits or brings individuals into the country with the intent of exploiting them in organised begging networks.
Participants in organised begging also face legal consequences. Under Article 477, those involved may receive up to three months in prison, a fine of at least Dh5,000, or both. Sentences can be increased if the offender is a guardian or person responsible for the beggar, or exercises authority over them.
UAE authorities have also warned against the growing phenomenon of online begging. Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes criminalises electronic solicitation. Article 51 imposes a prison sentence of up to three months and fines of no less than Dh10,000 on individuals who use digital platforms or social media to seek assistance unlawfully or mislead others, including through false claims or fabricated appeals.