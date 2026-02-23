Cancro boosts UAE presence with Al Maya launch, enhanced online access for Ramadan

The partnership strengthens Cancro’s physical retail footprint across key UAE locations
Dubai: In time for the Holy Month, Cancro has announced its retail expansion into Al Maya Group stores across the UAE, alongside enhanced online availability designed to support Ramadan wellness routines.
With hydration and recovery becoming central to health conversations during Ramadan, Cancro’s formulations are positioned to support individuals observing the fast by helping replenish essential nutrients and maintaining electrolyte balance between Iftar and Suhoor.
As consumers increasingly prioritise energy management, focus, and overall wellbeing during the Holy Month, the brand’s expanded availability ensures convenient access both in-store and online at a time when wellness purchasing peaks.
“Hydration remains one of the most critical aspects of fasting. Strategic replenishment during non-fasting hours can significantly influence how individuals feel the following day. By supporting electrolyte balance and recovery overnight, Cancro integrates seamlessly into post-Iftar and pre-Suhoor routines, helping consumers better manage fatigue and maintain productivity throughout the day,” said Arsh Mehta, Founder, Cancro.
The partnership with Al Maya strengthens Cancro’s physical retail footprint across key UAE locations, aligning with increased supermarket footfall during Ramadan grocery cycles. As families prepare for Iftar gatherings and Suhoor essentials, Cancro is positioned as a practical addition to the Ramadan basket, reinforcing proactive health management during the Holy Month.
Complementing its retail presence, Cancro has also optimised its e-commerce platform to deliver a seamless purchasing journey. The website now features a streamlined checkout process, Apple Pay integration for faster transactions, secure payment gateways, and Ramadan-exclusive bundles designed to encourage convenient restocking. With direct-to-door delivery available across the UAE, customers can purchase effortlessly between busy schedules and evening commitments.
Ramadan represents one of the most significant retail periods in the UAE, particularly within the health and wellness category. By combining strong supermarket distribution through Al Maya with an enhanced direct-to-consumer online channel, Cancro is strategically positioned to capture growing demand while offering flexibility in how customers choose to shop.
As Ramadan approaches, Cancro invites consumers to prioritise hydration, recovery, and sustained performance as part of a balanced fasting routine. The range is now available at Al Maya stores across the UAE and online via Cancro’s official website.