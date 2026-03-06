How UAE demonstrates unwavering economic resilience amid regional challenges

As one of the region’s leading supermarket and retail groups, Al Maya has taken proactive measures to ensure the continuity of essential services for communities across the GCC. Vachani explained that the Group maintains robust supply chains, invests in operational preparedness, and leverages modern logistics to ensure that customers have uninterrupted access to food and essential products, even during periods of regional uncertainty.



He further noted that the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors has been key to sustaining this stability. "This synergy, inspired by the leadership’s vision, ensures that both citizens and expatriates feel secure and supported, allowing organisations like Al Maya Group to deliver consistently and expand across the region."



Reflecting on the nation’s progress, Vachani added, "Under the leadership’s guidance, the UAE has emerged as a global example of resilience, foresight, and prosperity. It is a privilege to contribute to this vision and align Al Maya Group’s growth with the UAE’s ambitious, sustainable, and inclusive development agenda."