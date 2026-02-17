Al Maya Supermarkets celebrate Ramadan with diverse, essential selections

The Group’s philosophy is about cultural respect, reliability, and enduring joy of service
As the silver crescent of the new moon graces the evening sky, Al Maya Group of Supermarkets joins the UAE and the wider region in observing the holy month of Ramadan. This is a time that transcends the ordinary; it is a sacred period deeply rooted in faith, reflection, and the enduring spirit of generosity. For Al Maya, Ramadan is not merely a date in the calendar — it is a season of the soul.
This year, Al Maya’s supermarkets have been thoughtfully prepared to meet the unique needs of the month, offering an extensive selection of essential and speciality items:
The essence of tradition: From aromatic basmati rice to sun-ripened fruits, our shelves are stocked to bring the flavours of heritage to every table.
A global mosaic: Reflecting the multicultural heart of the UAE, our selection includes speciality international products that allow every resident to find a taste of home during iftar and suhour.
An atmosphere of peace: Our stores are designed to provide a calm and inspiring shopping experience, aligning with the quiet dignity and spiritual focus of Ramadan.
Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director, and Partner at Al Maya Group, said, “Ramadan is a time that humbles us all. It is a profound reminder that our greatest strength lies in our compassion for one another and our commitment to giving back. At Al Maya, we feel a deep sense of responsibility and pride in being the neighbourhood partner families rely on.
“Service is a form of honour, and we are truly humbled to be part of your homes and your traditions during this spiritually enriching time. We stand with you in faith, unity, and the enduring spirit of kindness.”
Throughout Ramadan, Al Maya Group remains steadfast in its role as a trusted partner, ensuring that families have everything they need for suhour, iftar, and shared meals. The Group’s philosophy of responsible retailing goes beyond commerce; it is about cultural respect, reliability, and the enduring joy of service.