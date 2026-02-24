The drinks UAE families have loved for generations and still can't resist
Dubai: When the call to prayer signals the end of a long day of fasting, the first thing most people in the UAE reach for is not food, it is a drink. Ramadan in the UAE is as much about its iconic beverages as it is about prayer, reflection, and togetherness.
Whether you are a lifelong resident or a first-time visitor, these drinks define the spirit of iftar across homes, mosques, and restaurant tables throughout the holy month. Grocery stores begin stocking up weeks in advance, and retailers report double-digit sales growth in beverages compared to regular months. Here are the most popular Ramadan drinks you will find across the UAE.
No drink is more synonymous with Ramadan in the UAE and the wider Gulf than Vimto. First introduced to the Middle East in 1927 by the Aujan family, Vimto has been a staple of the Khaleeji iftar table for nearly a century. Made from a unique blend of fruit flavours and spices, its deep purple cordial is prepared and consumed by families across all generations.
For Asif Jamadar, who is experiencing his first Ramadan in Dubai, Vimto was an unexpected discovery. "I had never tried it before, but I love it," he said with a smile. "I am definitely taking a few bottles home to India."
What began as a cordial has since expanded into a full Ready-To-Drink (RTD) range including fruit drinks, sparkling variants, and Vimto Slush, all made from the original recipe and now enjoyed year-round.
At Al Maya Supermarkets, Vimto is among the top beverages prominently stocked ahead of Ramadan. "We begin stocking seasonal beverages several weeks in advance to ensure strong availability ahead of peak demand," said Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, adding that the retailer sees strong double-digit beverage growth during Ramadan compared to regular months.
For South Asian communities, a significant part of the UAE's expat population Rooh Afza rose syrup is pure Ramadan nostalgia. The vivid red syrup, typically mixed with milk or water, evokes memories of childhood iftars back home.
"Doodh wala Rooh Afza (Rooh Afza with milk) is my childhood favourite," said Asif Jamadar. "I tried it here especially with milk and I love it."
LuLu Hypermarket stocks Rooh Afza alongside a wide range of syrups and cordials during Ramadan. "We also offer Vimto Fruit Cordial, Rooh Afza syrup, Monin Fruit Syrups, and Robinson Squash in flavours like saffron, chocolate, and passion fruit," said Manusankar Muralidharan Nair of LuLu Group International, noting a growing demand for sugar-free and healthy options alongside traditional favourites.
Tamar Hindi (tamarind water) is one of the oldest and most beloved Ramadan drinks across the Arab world. Made by soaking dried tamarind in water and sweetening it with sugar, this tangy, refreshing beverage is a popular choice for breaking fast, helping to rehydrate the body after a long day.
For those prioritising health and hydration, Laban Up, a salted or flavoured drinking yoghurt is a go-to Ramadan drink. Rich in probiotics and calcium, it helps the body recover after long fasting hours.
"As Ramadan falls during summer, Laban Up is comforting and helps your body cool down much faster," said Razia Khan, a Bangladeshi expat who has been living in Dubai for 11 years.
LuLu stocks Laban Up in both full-fat and fat-free variants to cater to different dietary preferences.
A popular Levantine and Gulf drink, Jallab is made from grape juice, rose water, and grenadine, served over ice and often garnished with pine nuts and raisins. Its sweet, floral flavour makes it a festive centrepiece at iftar spreads. Al Maya Supermarkets lists jallab among its top-stocked traditional Ramadan beverages.
Qamar Al Din is a thick, intensely flavoured apricot juice made from dried apricot paste dissolved in water. Deeply associated with Ramadan across Egypt, the Levant, and the UAE, it is rich in vitamins and energy exactly what the body needs after a day of fasting. Al Maya notes it as a seasonal staple that draws consistent demand each Ramadan.
Badam Sharbat, or almond milk drink, is a creamy, lightly spiced beverage popular among South Asian communities and increasingly embraced across the UAE. Made with ground almonds, milk, sugar, and sometimes saffron or cardamom, it is both nourishing and indulgent.
A local restaurant classic, lemon mint juice is one of the most ordered drinks at iftar buffets across the UAE. The combination of fresh lemon, mint, and sugar over crushed ice is supremely refreshing and a staple of the Ramadan table. Retailers across the UAE point to lemon mint juice as one of the strongest-selling beverages of the Ramadan season. Whether freshly squeezed or bottled, its crisp, cooling combination of fresh lemon and mint makes it a consistent top performer, often outselling many other flavoured and ready-to-drink options during the holy month.
The Ramadan beverage surge is well documented by UAE retailers. Abdullah Abdullatif, Vice President Commercial at GMG, noted that grocery sales during Ramadan see a minimum uplift of 20 per cent, with juices and flavoured drinks among the standout categories as consumers prioritise hydration post-fasting. "Shopper behaviour shifts toward more planned, value-led and purpose-driven purchasing," he said.
LuLu sources seasonal beverages from over 40 countries to ensure uninterrupted supply, offering discounts of up to 65 per cent during the holy month, while Al Maya sees demand spike particularly during late-night shopping hours. "We are confident this Ramadan will witness a substantial surge in beverage sales, especially during midnight hours," said Kamal Vachani.
From a British cordial that quietly conquered the Gulf nearly a century ago to ancient tamarind coolers still gracing the modern iftar table, the beloved beverages of Ramadan in the UAE are far more than just drinks. They are threads of tradition, nostalgia and quiet reminders of home.