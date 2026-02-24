A local restaurant classic, lemon mint juice is one of the most ordered drinks at iftar buffets across the UAE. The combination of fresh lemon, mint, and sugar over crushed ice is supremely refreshing and a staple of the Ramadan table. Retailers across the UAE point to lemon mint juice as one of the strongest-selling beverages of the Ramadan season. Whether freshly squeezed or bottled, its crisp, cooling combination of fresh lemon and mint makes it a consistent top performer, often outselling many other flavoured and ready-to-drink options during the holy month.