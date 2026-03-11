GOLD/FOREX
Volunteers give away Iftar meal boxes across UAE communities

Officers, volunteers hand out packs at traffic intersections under community initiative

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Volunteers and Sharjah Police mascots distribute Iftar meal packets to the public ahead of the Ramadan cannon firing at Al Majaz Waterfront. Every year during the holy month, authorities and volunteers across the UAE distribute thousands of meals to commuters and residents under initiatives such as the Safer Ramadan campaign, promoting generosity, community care and road safety at Iftar time.
Members of the National Guard distribute Iftar meals to travellers and commuters as part of the ‘Feed & Reap 2026’ campaign, organised in collaboration with the ‘Abshr Ya Watan’ volunteer team to promote compassion, solidarity and family values during Ramadan.
Volunteers join Dubai Police Ramadan initiatives, distributing Iftar meals and supporting community outreach programmes during the first half of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Emirates Red Crescent set up 120 Iftar tents across the UAE, serving thousands of meals daily with the help of 800 volunteers, reinforcing the values of solidarity and humanitarian giving during Ramadan.
Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei joined Emirates Red Crescent volunteers in Abu Dhabi to distribute Iftar meals to drivers and road users before sunset, promoting humanitarian outreach during Ramadan.
Volunteers unload Iftar packets as DAMAC Alkhair organised a mass public Iftar at Al Salam Mosque in Al Barsha.
Ajman Transport Authority distributed 10,500 Iftar meals to taxi drivers under the Ramadan initiative “Your Breakfast is on Us,” organised with Al Ihsan Charity Association to appreciate drivers’ efforts and support them during the holy month.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority marked Zayed Humanitarian Work Day on the 19th of Ramadan, honouring the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his enduring values of generosity, compassion, and humanitarian service.
Volunteers distribute Iftar meals to road users in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, reflecting the values of solidarity, compassion and generosity that define the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan.
Members of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority distribute Iftar meals to road users as part of community initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.
Sharjah Police personnel distribute Iftar packets to the public before the Ramadan cannon firing at Al Majaz Waterfront.
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
