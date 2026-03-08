Sharjah Charity International distributes 10,000 iftar meals to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day

Initiative supported by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reflects values of compassion and giving
Sharjah: The Sharjah Charity International distributed 10,000 iftar meals to fasting individuals to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day, with support from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.
The meals were provided as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and its ongoing support for humanitarian and charitable work in the UAE.
The association distributed the meals across six iftar locations operated by the organisation, which receive large numbers of fasting individuals daily. The initiative aims to ensure that those observing the fast are provided with complete and organised iftar meals in a well-managed setting.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity Association, said the initiative coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day, a national occasion that reflects the legacy of generosity established by the UAE’s Founding Father, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
He noted that the support from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reflects the strong spirit of community partnership between charitable organisations and the banking sector, helping expand the reach of humanitarian initiatives and strengthen their social impact.
Bin Khadim said the initiative brought joy to thousands of fasting individuals and reflected the values of solidarity and compassion that characterise Emirati society.
He added that the association’s iftar sites receive large numbers of beneficiaries every day, and that the organisation ensures meals are prepared and distributed in line with high standards of organisation and food safety, in line with its mission to serve the community and promote the culture of giving.
Bin Khadim also expressed appreciation to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank for its generous support, highlighting the importance of joint efforts in advancing charitable and humanitarian initiatives.