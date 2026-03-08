Sharjah Charity International distributes 10,000 iftar meals to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day

The association distributed the meals across six iftar locations operated by the organisation, which receive large numbers of fasting individuals daily. The initiative aims to ensure that those observing the fast are provided with complete and organised iftar meals in a well-managed setting.

He added that the association’s iftar sites receive large numbers of beneficiaries every day, and that the organisation ensures meals are prepared and distributed in line with high standards of organisation and food safety, in line with its mission to serve the community and promote the culture of giving.

