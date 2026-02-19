Part of a one-million-meal Ramadan campaign
Sharjah Charity International has begun distributing 30,000 iftar meals for fasting individuals at 129 locations across the emirate, as part of a wider campaign aiming to provide one million meals throughout the holy month of Ramadan.
The meals, prepared under strict quality and safety standards, include rice, meat, dates and juices to ensure a complete and nutritious iftar for beneficiaries. The association said it partnered with reputable kitchens that comply with approved health and food safety guidelines, while specialised transportation was used to maintain meal quality during delivery to distribution sites.
The charity confirmed that dedicated committees are closely monitoring the implementation of the project, overseeing all stages of preparation and distribution to ensure meals reach beneficiaries efficiently. The teams also address any observations immediately to maintain service quality.
Abdullah Saif Bin Hindi, Chairman of the Domestic Iftar Committee, said the iftar initiative is among the association’s flagship Ramadan projects, aimed at strengthening social solidarity and easing the burden on low-income families and workers.
“We are committed to delivering meals in line with the highest standards of quality and safety to ensure beneficiary satisfaction,” he said, noting that donor contributions remain key to sustaining and expanding the programme.
Bin Hindi added that distribution points were carefully selected in areas with high concentrations of workers and low-income residents, as well as at connecting roads and border locations between cities to provide meals for travellers at sunset. He expressed appreciation to donors whose support continues to enhance the impact of the initiative and help reach those most in need.