Sharjah Charity targets Dh50m in Ramadan Zakat Drive

Zakat funds will be distributed in accordance with Islamic Sharia provisions through a structured system designed to ensure speed of delivery, accuracy in allocation and full procedural transparency, the association said. The initiative aims to strengthen donor confidence while maximising the social impact of contributions.

Mohammed Ibrahim Bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communication and Marketing, said zakat plays a vital role in easing financial pressures during Ramadan. “It helps cover medical expenses for those in need, settles tuition fees for students and supports families facing rent arrears or severe financial strain. Zakat is a gateway to relief and a means of preserving dignity,” he said.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.