Ramadan

Sharjah Charity targets Dh50m in Ramadan Zakat Drive

Funds to support struggling families, patients, and students during holy month

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah: As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Sharjah Charity International has launched a Dh50 million Zakat Al Mal campaign, urging donors to contribute through the association to ensure funds are delivered swiftly, transparently and in line with Sharia guidelines to eligible beneficiaries.

The organisation said Ramadan marks a peak season for charitable giving, with demand rising among low-income families, patients unable to afford medical treatment and students struggling to pay tuition fees.

Zakat funds will be distributed in accordance with Islamic Sharia provisions through a structured system designed to ensure speed of delivery, accuracy in allocation and full procedural transparency, the association said. The initiative aims to strengthen donor confidence while maximising the social impact of contributions.

Mohammed Ibrahim Bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communication and Marketing, said zakat plays a vital role in easing financial pressures during Ramadan. “It helps cover medical expenses for those in need, settles tuition fees for students and supports families facing rent arrears or severe financial strain. Zakat is a gateway to relief and a means of preserving dignity,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to Dubai Islamic Bank, one of the main supporters of the zakat campaign, commending its continued backing of humanitarian initiatives and commitment to corporate social responsibility.

The association has provided multiple payment channels for donors, including its smart app, official website, direct smart link, bank transfers and card payments. Donors can also visit the association’s headquarters and branch offices to make contributions in person.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
