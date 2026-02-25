GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Charity introduces six easy ways to pay Zakat Al-Mal

Digital platforms, bank transfers and doorstep collection aim to simplify donations

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the association’s Board of Directors,
Supplied

The Sharjah Charity International has announced six convenient and secure channels to enable donors to pay Zakat Al-Mal easily, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance charitable work and maximise the impact of donations for underprivileged families.

The association said donors can now pay their Zakat through its newly launched mobile application, designed with a simple and secure interface that allows users to complete payments quickly. The app also includes a built-in Zakat calculator that helps donors determine the exact payable amount based on the value entered, ensuring accuracy in accordance with Islamic Sharia guidelines.

Zakat payments are also available through the association’s official website and smart payment link, allowing contributors to donate anytime and from anywhere. Credit card payments are supported, providing an additional fast and secure option for donors.

For those who prefer traditional methods, the charity enables direct bank transfers to its accounts at Dubai Islamic Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. Donors may also request a representative to collect Zakat contributions directly from their location. In addition, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are available, allowing seamless donations via smartphones.

According to the association, funds collected through Zakat Al-Mal play a key role in improving the living conditions of eligible beneficiaries. Assistance is distributed in line with Islamic Sharia regulations and includes monthly financial aid, payment of tuition fees for financially distressed students, medical treatment support, rental assistance for struggling tenants, and aid for prisoners involved in financial hardship cases, among other approved Zakat categories.

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the association’s Board of Directors, said the organisation is committed to simplifying donation procedures to ensure Zakat reaches eligible recipients quickly and efficiently.

“We are keen to provide multiple channels that meet donors’ needs and make participation in charitable work easier, especially during periods when many people are eager to fulfil their Zakat obligations,” he said.

Bin Bayat added that the collected funds are directed towards supporting low-income families within the UAE in accordance with Sharia-approved Zakat expenditures. He also thanked donors for their continued trust and praised Dubai Islamic Bank for its ongoing support of the association’s Zakat initiatives.

