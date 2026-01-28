Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International, chaired by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, held its first board meeting of 2026 at its headquarters in Samnan, reviewing key organisational and financial files, approving the operational plan for the year, and endorsing major humanitarian initiatives inside and outside the UAE.

The board approved the minutes of the previous session and reviewed the internal auditor’s report, which highlighted the outcomes of periodic administrative and financial reviews and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of transparency and governance.

At the start of the meeting, the board expressed its deep appreciation to Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continued support of humanitarian and charitable work in the emirate. The members also conveyed their gratitude to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his patronage and close follow-up of the association’s activities.

The board also approved the budget for the “Giving Back” initiative, scheduled to take place in Egypt in conjunction with World Humanitarian Day on the 19th of Ramadan, highlighting its importance in promoting solidarity, gratitude and social cohesion.

Among the initiatives discussed was a proposal to organise mass wedding projects in Gaza in addition to Bahrain. The board praised the humanitarian value of the project, noting its role in supporting families in Gaza and continuing a successful programme in Bahrain, where five mass weddings have previously been held.

