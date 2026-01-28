Sheikh Saqr chairs Sharjah Charity meeting, reviewing 2026 plans and humanitarian projects
Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International, chaired by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, held its first board meeting of 2026 at its headquarters in Samnan, reviewing key organisational and financial files, approving the operational plan for the year, and endorsing major humanitarian initiatives inside and outside the UAE.
The meeting focused on strengthening governance, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring the sustainability of charitable work, as the board examined the association’s 2026 operational strategy, Ramadan programmes, aid budget allocations and future development plans.
At the start of the meeting, the board expressed its deep appreciation to Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continued support of humanitarian and charitable work in the emirate. The members also conveyed their gratitude to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his patronage and close follow-up of the association’s activities.
The board approved the minutes of the previous session and reviewed the internal auditor’s report, which highlighted the outcomes of periodic administrative and financial reviews and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of transparency and governance.
Members also discussed the findings of an administrative consultancy report, which included recommendations aimed at improving the organisational structure and raising operational efficiency in line with future objectives.
A key agenda item was the review of the Ramadan plan, which includes a package of seasonal programmes and humanitarian initiatives targeting beneficiaries within the UAE and abroad. Preparations for the holy month were also reviewed.
The board further examined the estimated budget for the Aid Department, stressing the need to align financial allocations with rising humanitarian needs and the growing number of assistance requests.
The association’s 2025 income results were also presented, showing notable growth in resources due to strong donor confidence, enabling the charity to expand its programmes and humanitarian reach.
Among the initiatives discussed was a proposal to organise mass wedding projects in Gaza in addition to Bahrain. The board praised the humanitarian value of the project, noting its role in supporting families in Gaza and continuing a successful programme in Bahrain, where five mass weddings have previously been held.
The board also approved the budget for the “Giving Back” initiative, scheduled to take place in Egypt in conjunction with World Humanitarian Day on the 19th of Ramadan, highlighting its importance in promoting solidarity, gratitude and social cohesion.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the Board, along with board members Dr Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi and Dr Yaqoub Al Naqbi.
