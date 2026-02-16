Sharjah Charity strengthens fundraising strategy in run-up to Ramadan

Bin Khadem commended the efforts of fundraising staff, describing them as the association’s direct link with donors. He said professionalism and positive engagement with donors play a key role in reflecting the organisation’s humanitarian mission and public image. He added that sustained efforts by the department have contributed to increasing charitable contributions and achieving measurable results.

Al Qassab stressed the importance of continuously improving operational mechanisms and enhancing the quality of donor services. He revealed that the association has introduced a “Secret Donor” system aimed at assessing service quality and collecting accurate data to evaluate performance and improve the donor experience in line with institutional best practices.

