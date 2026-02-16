Sharjah Charity strengthens fundraising strategy in run-up to Ramadan

‘Secret Donor’ initiative among new measures aimed at improving service quality
As part of its preparations for Ramadan, Sharjah Charity International organised a seminar for the employees of its fundraising and resource development department to enhance performance and strengthen the outcomes of its upcoming Ramadan campaign.
The seminar, held at Al Nawras hospitality hall, was attended by Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, executive director of the association; Khalid Al Qassab, head of the resources and investment sector; and a number of department directors.
Bin Khadem commended the efforts of fundraising staff, describing them as the association’s direct link with donors. He said professionalism and positive engagement with donors play a key role in reflecting the organisation’s humanitarian mission and public image. He added that sustained efforts by the department have contributed to increasing charitable contributions and achieving measurable results.
Bin Khadem noted that the association’s projects benefited around 28 million people between 2014 and 2025, highlighting the expanding scope of its humanitarian work both within the UAE and abroad.
Al Qassab stressed the importance of continuously improving operational mechanisms and enhancing the quality of donor services. He revealed that the association has introduced a “Secret Donor” system aimed at assessing service quality and collecting accurate data to evaluate performance and improve the donor experience in line with institutional best practices.
The seminar also reviewed plans to develop donation channels, strengthen resource development tools and raise operational readiness during Ramadan to ensure smoother donation procedures while maintaining high standards of transparency and efficiency.
Concluding the session, Al Qassab expressed confidence in the team, emphasising that the next phase requires unified efforts and teamwork to further strengthen the impact of charitable initiatives and reinforce the association’s role as a leading community service organisation promoting a culture of giving.