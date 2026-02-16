“It’s the perfect opportunity for big families and groups of loved ones to gather for iftar, suhoor, or a memorable evening exploring Global Village’s diverse dining options, games, shopping outlets, attractions and cultural experiences,” Global Village said in a statement.

In line with the UAE’s Year of Family, Global Village is offering families four entry tickets for just Dh30, with additional tickets available as an add on for Dh7.50 each.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.