This Ramadan, Global Village offers 4 tickets for the price of one

Buy additional tickets as an add on for Dh7.50 each

Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
The offer is valid for a limited time only

Global Village has announced a special family offer this Ramadan, coinciding with its 30th season.

In line with the UAE’s Year of Family, Global Village is offering families four entry tickets for just Dh30, with additional tickets available as an add on for Dh7.50 each.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for big families and groups of loved ones to gather for iftar, suhoor, or a memorable evening exploring Global Village’s diverse dining options, games, shopping outlets, attractions and cultural experiences,” Global Village said in a statement.

The offer is valid for a limited time and available exclusively at Global Village ticket counters.

During Ramadan, the destination welcomes guests from 5pm to 1pm from Sunday to Wednesday, and until 2am from Thursday to Saturday.

Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests — with Season 29 alone setting a new record by attracting 10.5 million visitors.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 30 offers 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options.

The park is home to 450 performers featuring in 40,500 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
