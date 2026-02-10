Global Village unveils Ramadan extend timings, live shows, dining selections

Extended hours, live shows and global cuisine mark Ramadan at Global Village this season
Dubai: Global Village, the region’s leading multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, has unveiled its Ramadan programme for Season 30, inviting visitors to experience the spirit of the Holy Month in an open-air, community-focused setting.
Centred on the values of togetherness, reflection and shared traditions, Global Village will operate as a vibrant evening destination throughout Ramadan. The park will open daily from 5pm to 1am from Sunday to Wednesday, and until 2am from Thursday to Saturday, offering families and friends a space to gather and enjoy cultural experiences.
A key highlight of this season’s Ramadan offerings is Multaqa Global Village, a complimentary, tent-style seating area designed to encourage social interaction during Ramadan evenings. Inspired by traditional majlis gatherings, the space features ambient lighting, comfortable seating and a welcoming atmosphere.
Located in front of the Main Stage, Multaqa Global Village allows guests to purchase food from the destination’s kiosks and rent traditional games from the on-site team, creating a relaxed and interactive experience suitable for iftar, suhoor and late-night visits.
Throughout the Holy Month, Global Village will host a curated line-up of Ramadan-themed entertainment on the Main Stage. Performances will include live orchestra shows, Oud, Nay, Harp and Violin performances, as well as the traditional Tannoura show, all selected to reflect the cultural and spiritual significance of Ramadan.
The Al Mandoos Live Game Show, hosted by Abdulla Esmaeel, will be staged at 9.30pm across three consecutive weekends, starting from the first weekend of Ramadan on Friday, February 20, offering an interactive experience for families.
To mark the start of Ramadan, Global Village will also present a special drone show on Friday, February 20, at 9.30pm, illuminating the night sky in celebration of the Holy Month.
In keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, Global Village will be decorated with traditional themed elements throughout the park. Lanterns, crescent motifs, warm lighting and specially designed installations will create a festive atmosphere and photo-friendly settings for visitors.
During Ramadan, guests can explore a wide culinary selection through more than 250 dining options, including restaurants, kiosks, street food stalls, pavilion eateries and cafés. The offerings cater to a range of tastes, whether for iftar, suhoor or light refreshments during the evening.
With 30 cultural pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, Global Village offers a diverse Ramadan shopping experience. Visitors can browse décor items, clothing, gifts, household products, traditional sweets and food essentials, making it a convenient destination for Eid preparations.
Encouraging wellness during the Holy Month, the Ramadan Step Challenge returns via the Global Village mobile app. Guests who complete 10,000 steps in a single visit will be eligible for rewards, adding a health-focused element to their Ramadan experience.
As a popular destination during the Holy Month, Global Village continues to bring cultures together through dining, shopping, entertainment and shared experiences, offering visitors a setting that highlights the values of community and togetherness throughout Ramadan.
