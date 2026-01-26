GOLD/FOREX
Hag Al Leila at Global Village: Kids’ activities and drone show set

Heritage Village activities, traditional treats, special drone show highlight festivities

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
Four-day activation near the Main Stage includes crafts, games and meet-and-greets for children.
Global Village

Global Village will host a Hag Al Leila celebration from Saturday, 31 January to Tuesday, 3 February, marking the Emirati tradition observed on the 15th night of Sha’ban, ahead of Ramadan.

A four-day activation will take place opposite the Main Stage, featuring arts and crafts workshops, games, and meet-and-greet sessions with The Wonderers, who will interact with children, take photos, and distribute Hag Al Leila gift pouches.

The Heritage Village will also be part of the celebration, offering a traditional setting with Emirati clothing and accessories, candy-collection baskets, classic snacks, and decorative items for family gatherings.

A special Hag Al Leila drone show is scheduled for Sunday, 1 February at 7:35pm, following the Isha prayer break.

The activities form part of Season of Wulfa, a new initiative linking Hag Al Leila, Ramadan and Eid, highlighting the themes of community, reflection and shared cultural traditions.

