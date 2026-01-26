Hag Al Leila at Global Village: Kids’ activities and drone show set

Heritage Village activities, traditional treats, special drone show highlight festivities
Global Village will host a Hag Al Leila celebration from Saturday, 31 January to Tuesday, 3 February, marking the Emirati tradition observed on the 15th night of Sha’ban, ahead of Ramadan.
A four-day activation will take place opposite the Main Stage, featuring arts and crafts workshops, games, and meet-and-greet sessions with The Wonderers, who will interact with children, take photos, and distribute Hag Al Leila gift pouches.
The Heritage Village will also be part of the celebration, offering a traditional setting with Emirati clothing and accessories, candy-collection baskets, classic snacks, and decorative items for family gatherings.
A special Hag Al Leila drone show is scheduled for Sunday, 1 February at 7:35pm, following the Isha prayer break.
The activities form part of Season of Wulfa, a new initiative linking Hag Al Leila, Ramadan and Eid, highlighting the themes of community, reflection and shared cultural traditions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox