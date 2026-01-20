Al Ain launches its first heritage festival with dates, crafts and show

Sheikh Hazza said that organising the festival comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to ensure that Emirati heritage and its preservation remain national priorities, given its great cultural value, as it connects children, adolescents, and youth with their rich past, while at the same time provides support to farmers and handicraft practitioners to uphold their heritage, develop it, and pass it on to future generations.