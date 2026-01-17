GOLD/FOREX
Al Hosn Festival: Where Emirati heritage comes alive in the heart of Abu Dhabi

Step into Abu Dhabi’s oldest fort to experience Emirati culture, food and traditions

Aaliya Alzarooni, Reporter
Celebrate Emirati heritage with music, food, workshops and family fun at Al Hosn Festival.
Dubai: Each winter, as cooler evenings settle over the capital, Emirati families begin counting down to a much-loved tradition: Al Hosn Festival.

Held at Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi’s oldest stone building, the festival is a celebration deeply rooted in Emirati culture, history and community, and one that many locals look forward to all year.

The festival takes place between January 17 and February 1, turning the historic fort and its surrounding grounds into a lively cultural gathering space.

For Emiratis, Al Hosn Festival is not just an event on the calendar; it is a chance to reconnect with heritage, share stories with the next generation and celebrate traditions in the very place where Abu Dhabi’s story began.

A festival shaped by Emiratis

What sets Al Hosn Festival apart is its strong Emirati presence. From the artisans and performers to the food vendors and storytellers, the festival is largely led and participated in by Emiratis, offering visitors an authentic and immersive experience. The sound of Arabic conversations, traditional music and poetry fills the air, creating an atmosphere that feels both intimate and proudly national.

The festival is organised into cultural zones that reflect traditional Emirati life, including desert, coastal and oasis traditions. Visitors can watch live demonstrations of Al Sadu weaving, palm-leaf crafts, coffee preparation, calligraphy and pottery, while learning how these skills were once essential to daily life.

Children take part in heritage games and workshops, while adults enjoy traditional performances, poetry sessions and evening shows that highlight the richness of Emirati artistic expression.

Food, family and tradition

No visit to Al Hosn Festival is complete without sampling Emirati cuisine. Food stalls serve classic dishes and sweets such as harees, regag bread and luqaimat, prepared using traditional methods. For many families, sharing these meals in the open air is as meaningful as the performances themselves.

For many Emiratis, the festival becomes a meeting point for generations, where traditions are shared naturally and culture is experienced through moments, memories and togetherness.

Tickets and entry details

Tickets for Al Hosn Festival are reasonably priced and family-friendly.

* Adults (13–59 years): Dh35

* Children (5–12 years): Dh15

* Free entry for children under five, senior citizens and People of Determination

Tickets are available online through official platforms, as well as at the venue during festival days.

Qasr Al Hosn’s central location makes it easily accessible by car and taxi, with parking and clear visitor guidance provided throughout the festival period.

A celebration Emiratis proudly return to

While the festival welcomes visitors from all backgrounds, its heart remains unmistakably Emirati. It is this authenticity, the pride, the participation and the sense of belonging, that keeps families returning year after year.

At Al Hosn Festival, history is not confined to displays or museums. It is spoken, performed, tasted and shared, just as Emiratis have always done.

