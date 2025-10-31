4,000 events, 22 countries: Sheikh Zayed Festival opens with 'Hayyakum' theme

Heritage shows, concerts, drone displays & family attractions to run until March 2026
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025–2026 will officially open tomorrow (Saturday) in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, and will run until March 22, 2026.
Held under the theme 'Hayyakum' (“Welcome”), the festival returns with a renewed vision and identity, reaffirming its status as one of the world’s premier cultural and heritage events.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival stands as one of the UAE’s most prominent cultural and heritage platforms, celebrating the nation’s humanitarian and social values and reflecting its message of tolerance, coexistence, and diversity. The festival showcases the cultural richness of a society home to more than 200 nationalities living in harmony across the Emirates.
According to the Supreme Organizing Committee, the new edition will feature over 4,000 cultural events and 750 large-scale public activities, with participation from more than 20,000 exhibitors and performers representing 22 countries. Each participating nation will present unique cultural and heritage pavilions, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and highlighting the distinctiveness of its civilization.
This year’s edition will host a variety of national and heritage events, including the 'Union Parade', a powerful expression of Emirati unity and patriotism inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.
The festival will also mark the 54th UAE Union Day with national and folk performances, roaming shows, prize draws, fireworks, drone displays, laser shows, and live music evenings.
At the heart of the festival, the Heritage Village remains a key attraction, offering visitors an immersive experience of traditional Emirati life through cultural exhibits, souqs, and performances by folk groups that celebrate national identity and Emirati traditions.
The festival will also host several heritage and sporting competitions, including traditional dhow sailing races, falconry contests, the Zayed Grand Camel Race, and an Emirati cuisine competition.
Additionally, the Ramadan Sports Tournament, held in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, reinforces the festival’s role as a hub for community and athletic engagement.
The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award will have a dedicated pavilion showcasing innovative and sustainable practices in agriculture and livestock production. The pavilion will feature award-winning projects and initiatives promoting food security, innovation, and sustainability.
Winners of the latest award cycle will be honored during the festival in recognition of their contributions to the advancement of the agricultural sector.
This year introduces a range of new leisure destinations, including the Al Wathba Boulevard, featuring local and international restaurants and cafés that provide a vibrant family atmosphere.
The Emirati Traditional Food Corner will spotlight authentic local dishes and live cooking demonstrations, while the Rare Species Reserve will educate visitors about wildlife conservation.
Other highlights include the “Winterland” amusement city, offering fun-filled activities for all ages, and the “Al Wathba Custom Show”, dedicated to vintage and modified car enthusiasts—enhancing the festival’s entertainment diversity.
The “Al Wathba Nights” concert series will feature a lineup of renowned Arab and international artists performing weekly on the main stage, complemented by fireworks displays every Saturday at 10 p.m.
The festival will welcome visitors daily from 4 p.m. to midnight, and until 1 a.m. on weekends and public holidays.
A number of national institutions and organizations will participate through special pavilions, including Memory of the Nation, Abu Dhabi Majlis, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Agricultural Oasis, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award pavilion — all reinforcing the festival’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.
The festival’s international pavilions and global markets offer visitors a multicultural experience, featuring traditional crafts, products, and performances from participating nations — embodying the UAE’s spirit of openness and cultural exchange.
Through the “Skills” program, organized in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Media Network and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, the festival will nurture Emirati technical and creative talent across multiple disciplines.
The festival will also host spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations, featuring dazzling fireworks and laser shows with over 6,000 drones, along with children’s activities and live music performances.
The UAE Fountain will continue to present breathtaking water, light, and laser shows choreographed to global music, enhanced by expanded design and features as part of the festival’s new upgrades.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox