Launched on December 12, 2025, the festival runs until January 3, 2026
Abu Dhabi: The Liwa International Festival 2026 kicked off in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Region, opening 23 days of high-octane sport, cultural celebrations, and family entertainment set against the dramatic backdrop of Liwa’s golden dunes.
The festival’s sporting programme began with a thrilling bike race, drawing strong participation from motorsports enthusiasts and delivering an atmosphere charged with competition and excitement. The race features five categories and follows a straight-line format, with riders’ best times recorded in accordance with approved technical regulations.
Participants compete across UTV Stock, UTV Stock Modified, Buggies, Two-Wheel Stock, and an Open Category, which allows a variety of bike types. Rankings and prize allocations depend on the number of entrants in each category, while all vehicles undergo mandatory technical inspections, underscoring the organisers’ commitment to safety and fair competition. The races are overseen by specialized organizational and technical committees to ensure smooth operations throughout the event.
The bike race sets the tone for the broader festival, reinforcing the Liwa International Festival’s reputation as a leading platform that seamlessly blends sport, competition, and Emirati heritage, attracting participants and spectators from across the UAE and abroad.
Launched on December 12, 2025, the festival runs until January 3, 2026, transforming the desert landscape around Tal Moreeb — the UAE’s tallest sand dune at 300 metres — into a vibrant winter destination. Since its inception in 2001, the festival has grown into one of the region’s premier seasonal attractions, drawing camping enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and fans of traditional sports.
Visitors can enjoy a packed daily schedule featuring light shows, drone displays, hot-air balloon rides, water karting, paintball, and speed challenges, while fireworks light up the skies during the opening ceremony, on weekends, on New Year’s Eve, and during the closing celebrations.
At the heart of the festival, Liwa Village offers a wide range of family-friendly attractions, including carnival and skill games, zip-lines, a Classic Cars Museum, escape and rage rooms, as well as pony and petting zoos. This year’s edition also highlights traditional handicrafts, live music, cultural performances, and a diverse selection of Emirati and international cuisine, making Liwa International Festival 2026 a complete celebration of adventure, culture, and community.
