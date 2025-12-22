Abu Dhabi: The Liwa International Festival 2026 kicked off in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Region, opening 23 days of high-octane sport, cultural celebrations, and family entertainment set against the dramatic backdrop of Liwa’s golden dunes.

The festival’s sporting programme began with a thrilling bike race, drawing strong participation from motorsports enthusiasts and delivering an atmosphere charged with competition and excitement. The race features five categories and follows a straight-line format, with riders’ best times recorded in accordance with approved technical regulations.