Liwa Festival 2026 launches packed winter programme from dune races to concerts and camping

Iconic desert festival returns 12 Dec–3 Jan with sports, heritage and adventure events
Amid the golden desert dunes of Al Dhafra, the Liwa International Festival 2026 returns with an expanded and more diverse edition, offering a dynamic blend of sand sports, artistic celebrations, adventure experiences, and family-friendly activities.
The festival is one of the UAE’s most anticipated winter events, attracting thousands of visitors from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and across the GCC especially motorsports and desert-driving enthusiasts. This year’s edition features a significant expansion of event zones, including dedicated areas for aerial shows and action activities, reinforcing its status as a flagship event of the winter season.
The Liwa International Festival is a vibrant platform that brings together sports, heritage, and music in an open desert setting. The event is widely known for its adrenaline-filled races on Moreeb Dune one of the world’s tallest sand dunes alongside cultural experiences that showcase traditional Emirati life, such as falconry, equestrian activities, and handicrafts. Tourism data reveals a notable spike in visitor numbers to the region during the festival period compared to other winter months.
The festival takes place in the heart of Al Dhafra desert near Moreeb Dune, approximately 220 km from Abu Dhabi. The 2026 edition runs from 12 December 2025 to 3 January 2026, aligning with the UAE’s winter season when the weather is ideal for camping and desert activities.
The expansive venue is equipped to welcome thousands of visitors daily, with clearly designated areas for motorsports, dining, the heritage village, and camping sites.
The festival offers a diverse schedule packed with high-energy shows and adventure-driven experiences throughout the day, ensuring an enjoyable time for families and desert-sports fans alike.
1. Sports activities and desert thrills
These activities form the core of the festival and are its biggest attraction:
Moreeb dune car races: High-octane hill-climb races featuring local and regional professional drivers. Moreeb Dune rises over 300 meters, making it one of the world’s top destinations for dune racing and attracting motorsport teams from the GCC and Arab countries.
Sand drift and show championships: Drift competitions, stunt performances, and open challenges.
Falconry and camel races: Daily competitions combining sport and cultural heritage.
Aerial shows: Including drone formations, illuminated night shows, and aerobatic displays.
2. Family and entertainment activities
A large portion of the festival is dedicated to families, making it a well-rounded destination for all ages:
Ferris wheel and hot-air balloon rides: Offering stunning panoramic views of the desert.
Water karting and colour combat games: Ideal for teens and action seekers.
Petting zoo and kids’ equestrian sessions: Fun and educational activities for children.
3. Artistic shows and evening celebrations
As the sun sets, the festival transforms into a vibrant musical arena:
Daily concerts: Featuring local and regional artists in open-air performances.
Fireworks and drone shows: Especially during weekends.
Main stage: Hosting folkloric performances, traditional dances, and musical groups from various cultures.
New Year’s Eve is one of the festival’s most anticipated moments. Moreeb Dune and its surrounding areas become a spectacular celebration zone, with performances running from sunset until late into the night. The evening features fireworks, drone shows, live concerts, and traditional gatherings in heritage villages that reflect the UAE’s cultural identity.
Key events and dates
Liwa Village: 12 December 2025 – 3 January 2026 (market, dining, cultural shows)
Moreeb Dune Car Championship: 31 December 2025 – 3 January 2026 (races and hill climbs)
New Year’s Eve celebration: Fireworks and live music on 31 December 2025
Traditional sports: Including falconry and Hadad Al Hamam (scheduled on specific festival dates)
Essential information
Location: Al Dhafra desert, near Moreeb Dune (approx. 220 km from Abu Dhabi)
Activities: Car racing, dune bashing, camping, live shows, family activities, cultural experiences, and a variety of local and international food options
Visitor tips: Bring sunscreen, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a jacket for the evening
Registration requirements vary depending on the type of participation:
For motorsports competitions and camping
Download the App: Install the “Liwa Sports Club (LSC)” app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Register via the App: Create an account and sign up directly for the desired competitions or activities.
For participating in the Souk (Commercial Vendors)
Festival App: Use the official festival app (announced each year).
Upload Documents: Submit required documents such as Emirates ID and business details.
For volunteering
Visit Volunteers.ae
Upload personal documents (photo, passport, Emirates ID) to your volunteer profile.
Important notes
Registration dates: Vary annually; check official announcements.
Official website & social media: Follow Liwa Festival and Liwa Sports Club channels for the latest updates.
General admission: Entry to the festival grounds is free, though some activities and competitions may require separate fees.
