Liwa Festival 2026 launches packed winter programme from dune races to concerts and camping

The Liwa International Festival is a vibrant platform that brings together sports, heritage, and music in an open desert setting. The event is widely known for its adrenaline-filled races on Moreeb Dune one of the world’s tallest sand dunes alongside cultural experiences that showcase traditional Emirati life, such as falconry, equestrian activities, and handicrafts. Tourism data reveals a notable spike in visitor numbers to the region during the festival period compared to other winter months.