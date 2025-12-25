Liwa Village's desert rally: A thrilling adventure amidst Abu Dhabi's golden dunes

Liwa Village hosts exciting desert rally for adventure seekers
Abu Dhabi: In the heart of the golden sand dunes, amid the vibrant atmosphere of the Liwa International Festival, the “Desert Rally” adventure in Liwa Village stands out as one of the festival’s most exciting entertainment attractions. It combines the spirit of challenge with the thrill of driving, offering an exceptional experience for speed and desert-adventure enthusiasts of all ages.
The Desert Rally gives participants the chance to take part in interactive and exhilarating races that test driving skills and reaction speed in a friendly competitive environment. Designed for families and friends alike, the experience enhances interaction and participation while adding an extra dose of excitement and challenge to the festival, which attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Atif Khudair, Director of the Desert Rally, said that the experience is being introduced for the first time at Liwa Village and has been specially designed for adventure seekers and thrill lovers. The track has been built according to the highest standards of safety and quality to ensure an environment that is both safe and enjoyable.
“We were keen to deliver a true desert-driving experience that allows participants to enjoy the spirit of racing and competition within a framework of safety and professional organization,” he added.
Khudair noted that the adventure features desert bike races across the dunes, while adhering strictly to quality and safety standards to guarantee a distinctive and secure experience for all participants. He stressed that the main objective of the Desert Rally is to allow the public to experience fun and challenge while riding desert bikes in an open and safe environment.
Before taking part in the race, competitors must attend mandatory briefing sessions and performance trials supervised by Desert Rally specialists. These sessions explain the race mechanism, introduce the track layout, and outline all safety rules, ensuring full readiness and enhancing safety during competition.
Each heat features four racers sharing the track, competing in a race of four laps on a 600-metre course, with each race lasting four thrilling minutes packed with excitement and challenge.
The Desert Rally reflects the vision of the Liwa International Festival in delivering high-quality events that blend entertainment with adventure and celebrate the desert environment in a modern and attractive way. This transforms Liwa Village into an integrated destination for families and desert-sports enthusiasts, adding a new dimension of excitement to the festival and reinforcing Liwa International’s status as one of the UAE’s leading tourism and entertainment destinations.
The Desert Rally is open daily from 4:00 pm to midnight, while on weekends operating hours extend from 4:00 pm to 1:00 am, giving visitors the flexibility to choose the most convenient time to enjoy the experience and the magical Liwa nights.
A recent report issued by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and supported by the FIA University, revealed the significant global media impact and growing economic importance of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
The report confirmed that the 2025 edition of the rally continues to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for motorsports, in line with national priorities in sport, tourism, and sustainability.
The report was prepared as part of EMSO’s commitment to data-driven strategic planning and evidence-based decision-making. The economic, environmental, and media impact assessment of the 2025 rally was led by Professor David Hassan, with academic support from the FIA University, reflecting an institutional approach built on partnerships with specialized research bodies.
Thanks to the rally’s unique nature and its route through the UAE’s breathtaking desert dunes, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge continues to enhance Abu Dhabi’s image as a global hub for motorsports.
The report highlighted the event’s wide-ranging economic impact across multiple sectors, including logistics, hospitality, accommodation, food and beverage, transportation, media production, international broadcasting, commercial rights, team operations, volunteers, and specialized services.
Using internationally recognized methodologies and independently verified data, the study estimated the overall economic and media value of the 2025 edition, which achieved extensive global media coverage in more than 90 countries, alongside a strong digital presence and high engagement across online platforms and social media.
The rally attracted more than 450 international participants comprising drivers and team members, in addition to over 4,000 spectators, directly supporting the tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors, particularly during traditionally quieter periods.
The event also received a two-star environmental accreditation from the FIA in recognition of its efforts in sustainability, resource management, and compliance with international environmental standards.
Global media coverage further enhanced Abu Dhabi’s international sporting profile, especially across digital platforms and social media. In this context, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA and founder of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, said:
“The rally continues to evolve year after year and has become a global benchmark for cross-country desert rallies in terms of its positive economic, cultural, and social impact.”
He added that the FIA places education at the heart of its strategy, expressing hope that this report will support FIA member clubs in organizing world-class events, and extended his thanks to Khaled Ahmed Ben Sulayem and to the Emirates Motorsports Organization for this fruitful collaboration.
For his part, Maher Badri, Chief Executive Officer of EMSO, stated: “The report demonstrates the true value that motorsport events can achieve when they are carefully planned and professionally delivered. The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge represents an exceptional event that reflects the collective efforts of all those involved. We hope the report’s findings will support other member clubs seeking to develop their events in line with national objectives, highlighting the comprehensive impact of motorsports.”
