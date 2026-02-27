GOLD/FOREX
Mysterious ‘Boogeyman Nebula’ photographed from Abu Dhabi skies in major astronomy milestone

The nebula, made up of gas and cosmic dust, takes its unusual name from a shadowy shape

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: A mysterious cosmic cloud known as the “Boogeyman Nebula” has been captured from the skies of the UAE after a month-long effort by astronomers working in the Abu Dhabi desert.

Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory, located in the Abu Dhabi desert, successfully photographed the dark nebula LDN 1622, providing a rare view of the striking formation from within the country. 

The image is the result of weeks of observation and data processing. The nebula, made up of gas and cosmic dust, takes its unusual name from a shadowy shape that appears in the lower-left part of the image. The formation resembles a human-like figure often associated with the “Boogeyman” in Western folklore, a mythical character used in traditional stories, similar to the figure of the “Baaba’a” in Arab culture.

Located within the Orion constellation, the nebula lies around 1,500 light years from Earth. It is classified as a dark nebula, meaning its dense clouds block the light behind it. In this case, it stands out against a glowing background of red hydrogen gas that forms part of Barnard’s Loop, creating a powerful contrast between light and darkness in deep space.

Astronomers say the nebula appears so clearly defined because of the high concentration of gas and dust within it, which absorbs and obscures the light from surrounding stars. The result is a dark, opaque silhouette set against the luminous backdrop of the Orion region.

The image also reveals a smaller reflection nebula to the right of the Boogeyman’s head, known as vdB 62. This cloud shines not because it produces its own light, but because it reflects the glow of a nearby star, catalogued as HD 288313, illuminating the surrounding dust.

