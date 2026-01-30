GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Abu Dhabi develops nanotechnology for cancer detection and treatment

Light-activated nanoparticles offer safer alternative to chemotherapy

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.

Abu Dhabi: Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have developed a new light-based nanotechnology that could improve how certain cancers are detected and treated, offering a more precise and potentially less harmful alternative to chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

The study advances photothermal therapy, a treatment approach that uses light to generate heat inside tumors and destroy cancer cells.

The NYU Abu Dhabi team designed tiny, biocompatible and biodegradable nanoparticles that carry a dye activated by near-infrared light.

When exposed to this light, the particles heat up damaging tumor tissue while minimising harm to healthy cells. Near-infrared light was chosen specifically as it penetrates the body to greater depth than visible light, thereby enabling treatment of tumors that are not close to the surface.

A key challenge in photothermal therapy is keeping the light-responsive material stable in the body and efficiently delivering it to tumors. Many existing photothermal agents degrade quickly, clear from the bloodstream, or fail to enter cancer cells efficiently.

To address this, the researchers developed nanoparticles made from hydroxyapatite, a mineral found in bones and teeth. The particles are coated with lipids and polymers, which help them circulate longer in the bloodstream and avoid immune detection, allowing more of the therapeutic material to reach the tumors.

The particles also take advantage of the mildly acidic environment found in tumors. A peptide (a small protein) on their surface becomes active under these conditions, helping the nanoparticles efficiently enter cancer cells while largely avoiding healthy tissue.

The researchers found that the nanoparticles are highly stable, effectively protect the dye cargo from degradation and accumulate efficiently in tumors. Upon activation by near-infrared light, generate localized heat that destroys tumor tissue and produce fluorescent and thermal signals that allow tumors to be visualized and treatment effects to be monitored in real time.

“This work brings together targeted treatment and imaging in a single, biocompatible and biodegradable system,” said Mazin Magzoub, senior author of the study and associate professor of biology at NYU Abu Dhabi. “By addressing key challenges in delivering therapeutic agents to tumors, our approach has the potential to improve cancer treatment precision.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEHealthAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Women aged 25–65 are encouraged to screen regularly, while parents are urged to vaccinate teens at school.

Abu Dhabi urges women to get routine cervical screening

1m read
Youth engagement in sustainability matters more now than during the era of pledges and declarations.

Sustainability’s quiet shift: From promises to delivery

4m read
AI tools will assist in interpreting X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans, MRI reports and laboratory investigations, helping doctors improve accuracy and speed of diagnosis.

AI meets public healthcare in India’s 1st AI clinic

3m read
NYU Abu Dhabi explains why some summers in the Arabian Gulf become unusually hot, causing marine heatwaves that threaten coral reefs, fisheries and coastal ecosystems.

Why the Arabian Gulf faces extreme summer heat

3m read