Youth involvement at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week shows why climate pessimism is tempting, and why it is the wrong conclusion

At NYU Abu Dhabi, we see what meaningful participation looks like when it is treated as a design principle, not a side activity. For several years, our students have joined delegations to global climate talks, including COP. They have been in roundtables, workshops, and discussions that show how negotiations work, and where progress gets stuck. They learn quickly that climate action is not a slogan. It is process, trade-offs, and persistence. They also contribute at home, through sustainability committee participation, campus initiatives, and projects with external partners. The most encouraging sign is that they keep asking for more: more engagement, more opportunities, more ways to get involved. That appetite is the opposite of apathy.