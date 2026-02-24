“Knowledge transfer is a core pillar of the Mangrove Specialist Group’s work, and we are pleased to have contributed to developing these tools, which represent a valuable addition to global mangrove conservation and management efforts, as well as the protection of associated habitats. Despite their immense ecological importance, mangroves remain among the least studied ecosystems in the world. This initiative helps bridge a critical knowledge gap by strengthening regional expertise and engaging both professional scientists and members of the public in research and monitoring.”