Son of Indonesia 'gasoline godfather' jailed in $17-billion corruption case

Dimas Ismoyo, former Senior Specialist for Feedstock Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional, Gading Ramadhani, former Specialist for Feedstock Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional, and Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, former vice director of Product Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional and son of the "gasoline godfather" Riza Chalid, attend a sentencing hearing in the Pertamina corruption case, at a courthouse in Jakarta on February 26, 2026. AFP