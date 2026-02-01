Pregnant Filipina in Dubai beats triple-negative breast cancer to welcome her first child

‘Every sacrifice was worth it’: A 35-year-old endures chemo, exhaustion, hair loss
Rubelle Banguis, a 35-year-old Filipina expat in Dubai, was eagerly preparing to welcome her first child when her pregnancy took an unexpected and life-altering turn.
During her third trimester, she began experiencing pain, redness and noticed a rapidly growing lump in her breast. Like many first-time mothers, she initially assumed it was a normal change linked to pregnancy. But Dr Maria Cristina Fernandez, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Prime Hospital, sensed something more serious and immediately referred her for further tests.
Those investigations, including ultrasound imaging and a biopsy conducted under the care of Dr Verushka Mansukhani, Specialist Breast Surgeon, confirmed devastating news: Rubelle had triple-negative invasive ductal carcinoma – one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer. She was referred to Dr Arun Karanwal, Specialist Medical Oncologist.
“It was the moment the panic truly set in, and everything changed,” Rubelle told Gulf News while recalling those days.
Breast cancer during pregnancy is often more aggressive, and in her case it was triple negativeDr Verushka Mansukhani
For a woman preparing for motherhood, the diagnosis brought fear and uncertainty at a time usually filled with anticipation. Yet from the outset, her doctors said Rubelle displayed remarkable composure.
With pregnancy considered high risk at 35, the presence of aggressive cancer made her case exceptionally complex. A multidisciplinary medical team, including oncologists, obstetricians, surgeons and anaesthesiologists, worked together to create a carefully personalised treatment plan that prioritised both mother and unborn child.
Rubelle began neoadjuvant chemotherapy during her third trimester under the supervision of Dr Arun, while her pregnancy was closely monitored by Dr Shameem Mir, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist.
Knowing that I was carrying a life inside me gave me a powerful reason to keep goingRubelle Banguis
Dr Verushka pointed out that every decision in the case was made with extreme caution.
“Breast cancer during pregnancy is often more aggressive, and in her case it was triple negative. Pregnancy itself increases the risk of thrombosis that is clotting in the body and with cancer that risk increases seven folds,” Dr Verushka said.
Because nuclear imaging was unsafe during pregnancy, doctors relied on safer diagnostic tools and meticulously planned chemotherapy sessions around Rubelle’s expected delivery date.
Trust your doctors, lean on the people who love you, and take each day as it comesRubelle Banguis
Dr Verushka pointed out that chemotherapy is challenging even for non-pregnant patients, and in this case, two lives were involved – protecting the baby while ensuring the mother received uninterrupted cancer treatment.
“She had to undergo various types of scans and constant vigilance was required by our whole team,” Dr Verushka said.
At 36 weeks, Rubelle safely delivered a healthy baby girl through a planned caesarean section – a moment she describes as overwhelming relief after months of emotional and physical strain.
Reflecting on her challenging journey to motherhood, Rubelle noted: “My baby gave me the strength to keep going. Knowing that I was carrying a life inside me gave me a powerful reason to keep going and to fight as hard as I could.”
Following childbirth, Rubelle resumed her cancer treatment. Scans showed a partial response to chemotherapy, and she completed a total of eight cycles before undergoing definitive breast surgery. Due to the extent of the tumour, breast-conserving surgery was not possible, and she underwent a modified radical mastectomy along with lymph node removal. First-stage breast reconstruction was performed during the same procedure by Dr Neelamma Natikar, Specialist Plastic Surgeon, in collaboration with Dr Verushka, and anaesthesia provided by Dr Arshad Altaf.
Rubelle recovered swiftly, returning home within two days and resuming normal activities within weeks. She is now undergoing adjuvant radiation therapy as part of her continued care.
Going through chemotherapy made everything feel painfully real, especially when I started losing my hairRubelle Banguis
One of the most emotionally difficult moments came after delivery, when Rubelle was advised not to breastfeed so she could continue chemotherapy.
“That was an emotional stage,” Dr Verushka said. “Every stage felt like a mountain to climb. But she faced it all with confidence and determination.”
Rubelle underlined the physical toll of treatment was relentless.
“Going through chemotherapy made everything feel painfully real, especially when I started losing my hair. That was the moment the reality of cancer truly sank in. Each chemo session was incredibly challenging, recovering afterward, dealing with exhaustion, nausea, and a complete loss of appetite tested me both physically and emotionally,” Rubelle said. “Caring for my baby while my body was so weak felt overwhelming. But none of it mattered in the end. Every sacrifice was worth it, because my child gave meaning to every difficult moment.”
Today, Rubelle is focused on recovery and motherhood, drawing strength from the journey she never expected to face.
“You are stronger than you realise,” she said, addressing other women who may face cancer during pregnancy. “It’s terrifying, but it doesn’t mean hope is lost. Trust your doctors, lean on the people who love you, and take each day as it comes,” she added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox