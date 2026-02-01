Pregnant Filipina in Dubai beats triple-negative breast cancer to welcome her first child

“Going through chemotherapy made everything feel painfully real, especially when I started losing my hair. That was the moment the reality of cancer truly sank in. Each chemo session was incredibly challenging, recovering afterward, dealing with exhaustion, nausea, and a complete loss of appetite tested me both physically and emotionally,” Rubelle said. “Caring for my baby while my body was so weak felt overwhelming. But none of it mattered in the end. Every sacrifice was worth it, because my child gave meaning to every difficult moment.”