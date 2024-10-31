Dubai: Four years after becoming the region’s first patient to receive a groundbreaking five-minute injection for breast cancer, Filipina mother of two Joan Resta reflects on her challenging journey.

As reported by Gulf News earlier, Resta was diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer in January 2020, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a particularly difficult time, as both Resta and her husband were also rendered unemployed. At 42, she was devastated thinking about her children, then four and five years old.

“During the pandemic, everything was uncertain. To make matters worse, my insurance initially didn’t cover the treatment. I felt completely lost,” Resta told Gulf News on Wednesday, recalling sleepless nights filled with worries about her health and family’s future.

Amid her struggle, Resta found a lifeline through Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) in Abu Dhabi, who connected her with Burjeel Medical City’s philanthropic fund and other charities. “Thankfully, I met Prof. Al Shamsi, who helped me get treatment covered,” she said.

In October 2020, the UAE became the first country outside the US to introduce Phesgo, a five-minute injection that replaced lengthy intravenous infusions, which could take up to five hours. Phesgo can be used alongside chemotherapy, either before or after surgery, making it a versatile option in breast cancer treatment plans.

According to Prof. Al Shamsi, the quick injection “simplified treatment without compromising effectiveness” for patients. “The treatment has shown comparable results to intravenous infusions in terms of efficacy,” Prof. Al Shamsi noted.

Following her chemotherapy, Resta faced a year of infusion therapy and had to decide whether to try the injection. She had concerns about potential side effects, given that the ‘five-minute’ treatment was new in the UAE.

“I was scared and kept researching and asking Prof. Al Shamsi. Eventually, I put my trust in him and the process. It turned out to be quick and easy,” Resta said.

Sense of relief

After taking the injection, Resta felt a sense of relief. Instead of spending hours at the hospital every week for infusion therapy, the injection allowed her to maximise precious moments with her family.

“No more six-hour hospital stays away from my young children. It was over in just minutes, and I could be back home with them. This meant everything during Covid-19,” she said. Never lose hope After two years of treatment and 30 days of radiation, she was finally cancer-free.

“When I was told there was no evidence of disease, I cried out of sheer joy and gratitude. With all the mental, financial, and physical challenges during Covid-19, I’m thankful it’s behind me.”

Normal life

Now, working in an administrative job, Resta is slowly returning to a normal life. “I thank God, my doctors, family, friends, and church community. It was not an easy journey.” To all the women fighting breast cancer, her message is to “never lose hope.”

“Keep believing that there is an end to this process. This experience teaches us resilience and strength, and we can be a source of hope for others. After the storm, there is always a rainbow, and after the rain, sunshine,” a cheerful Resta noted.