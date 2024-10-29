Dubai: Indian expat Renuka Parameswar Sharma, a cherished figure in Dubai’s Carnatic music community, found her life’s rhythm altered when she was diagnosed with breast cancer just a few months ago.

However, keeping harmony through the hardship of facing the health crisis, the music teacher-cum-event organiser has mustered strength and offers inspiration to those around her. As the world marks Pinktober, a month to spread awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection and treatment, Renuka has shared how she did not let the Big C dim her positive spirit and how she is battling it with her husband, children and disciples as her allies.

Intense pain

“My life was very normal until January,” Renuka, who is currently undergoing her fourth round of chemotherapy, told Gulf News.

“I was able to manage my home, my classes, and events quite well. However, I suddenly noticed intense pain in my breast. Initially, I ignored it, thinking it was related to my autoimmune disease and assuming it was just inflammation. But later, I decided to check with a gynaecologist during my routine check-up.”

What followed was a series of screenings including MRIs and biopsies and investigations by Dr Pranay Taori, Oncology Specialist and Dr Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy, Consultant Surgical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais.

Facing reality with resilience

“In the first week of June, I received the shocking news that I had invasive ductal carcinoma — breast cancer. It was difficult to accept,” she recalled.

“My mother was a survivor, but she was diagnosed in her 60s, and here I was, facing this at just 46. After a PET scan, it was confirmed that there were concerns with my lymph nodes as well.”

On July 15, she underwent breast-conserving surgery (BCS), which successfully removed the tumour while preserving breast tissue. Post-surgery pathology, however, revealed the presence of three lymph nodes affected by metastatic carcinoma due to the spread of the cancer cells.

“Since the lymph nodes were positive, my treatment plan changed, and I was advised to undergo eight cycles of chemotherapy.”

Yet, despite the shock, Renuka approached her new reality with resilience, choosing to continue her music classes whenever she felt up to it. “I find solace in sharing the gift of music and getting reminders of the joy it brings to both me and my students,” said Renuka who works as the country head of a music and fine arts academy.

Whenever she feels well enough, she invites her disciples to her home. “Then we sing together and it has been healing for me. Otherwise, I conduct classes online, even from my hospital bed in between the chemotherapy sessions. I try to keep myself occupied, and when possible, I go for short walks or help my family with meal preparation.”

Renuka with her husband Subramania Parameswar Sharma after he shaved his head in solidarity with her when she lost her hair during the ongoing chemotherapy. Image Credit:

Shaving head in solidarity

Though facing the treatment stages has been the toughest phase in her life, Renuka said she has mustered strength by leaning on the love and support of her family, and reminding herself that every step, no matter how hard, is a step toward healing.

Her husband, Subramania Parameswar Sharma, a business development manager, has been her constant companion throughout this journey. When Renuka started losing her hair due to chemotherapy, he shaved his head in solidarity.

“Losing my hair has been a difficult part of my journey, as it is a constant reminder of the fight I’m in, but having my husband shave his head in solidarity was a powerful moment for me. It reminded me that I am not facing this alone. From accompanying me to every appointment, to shaving his head in solidarity and managing the household, he has been my rock throughout this journey, reminding me that we are in this together.”

Gap year, chores amid exams

The family’s support is equally reflected in their children, Vissesh and Ishitha.

Vissesh, a first year student of B.Sc. Hons in Environmental Sciences at the University of Nottingham, has taken a gap year to take care of his mother and offer emotional support. “My son came back to Dubai for his summer holidays in early June with every intention of returning to the UK in September to continue his studies, but when we received the news about my health, he made the difficult choice to stay by my side and support me through this journey,” said Renuka.

Meanwhile, Ishitha, a Grade 10 student at The Indian High School in Dubai, pitches in by taking on household chores despite her board exams coming up in a few months.

“They have all rallied around me, providing emotional support and working together to keep my spirits high, even during the most difficult moments,” Renuka said.

On October 14, the family gathered for a modest celebration of Renuka’s 47th birthday. They gifted her a Bluetooth speaker and karaoke set, celebrating her enduring love for music. “It was a quiet evening, but having my family close reminded me of all the love surrounding me,” said Renuka.

For her family, however, it was a heartfelt celebration of her strength. Two of her close friends also joined to cheer her with a surprise cake.

Renuka with her family at an event in January this year. Image Credit:

Early diagnosis matters

Dr Sivaprakash, who performed Renuka’s surgery, commended her strength and dedication to her passions despite the difficult road that she is treading. “Renuka is an incredibly positive person. Once her surgery was planned, her first question was when she would be able to sing and take classes post-surgery. I see her as a brave warrior who has started her journey with a positive note.”

Dr Sivaprakash believes that for many patients, the battle against breast cancer transcends physical treatment. “It prompts a re-evaluation of life’s priorities and an appreciation for life, and a commitment to health and wellness. I am deeply moved by Renuka’s courage and the support she receives from her family. Breast cancer patients are not defined by their diagnosis but their courage and resilience.”

Meanwhile, Dr Pranay, who is overseeing her chemotherapy said: “Renuka was lucky enough to be detected at an early stage. Early detection of breast cancer is the key to successful treatment and better survival rates.”

If women go for regular breast cancer screenings, including yearly mammograms after 40, he said breast cancer can often be detected at a very early stage, even before any symptoms appear.

Resolute in her fight

With over 20 years of experience and several events organised under her belt, Renuka’s role as a cultural ambassador in Dubai’s Carnatic music scene has not dimmed despite her illness. Though she has to face four more chemotherapy sessions and radiation therapy, Renuka remains resolute in her fight.

“I would say: Hey Cancer, you may have shattered my life, but you cannot take away my happiness. This too shall pass, and I will fight with more power and positivity.”