Dubai: Marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), Gulf News highlights the resilience and courage of four women, each finding their own way to cope and thrive in their journey, be it through art, family support, and unwavering determination. Their experiences highlight the importance of screening and early detection.

Art for emotional healing

For Reem Radwan Al Lahham, who flew in to UAE from Syria for treatment, art became a lifeline in her cancer battle.

While her annual mammogram done last year was negative, she felt something was amiss, and a biopsy confirmed her worst fears. The 43-year-old mother from Syria was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about my children and family. I was terrified of chemotherapy and the possibility of surgery,” she said.

Reem Radwan Al Lahham

Her family, especially her aunt in Abu Dhabi, urged her to visit the UAE for better treatment. Reem flew in and consulted oncology specialists Dr Amin M. Abyad and Dr Nadia Abdelwahed at Burjeel Medical City. She underwent 16 chemotherapy sessions and 20 rounds of radiotherapy.

Throughout her treatment, she found solace in painting UAE’s landscapes, its leaders, and the intricate calligraphy of prayers.

“I would sit for hours painting. It was a way to release the pressure and escape the reality of being a cancer patient,” said Reem, who realised the therapeutic power of art and began offering art sessions to other patients. “I’m returning to Syria, carrying memories of resilience and strength.”

“Early screening saves lives,” she said.

Emotional, physical challenges

Monika Dhiman, a 36-year-old Indian expat, endured an emotional rollercoaster after she discovered a lump during a self-examination last May. Diagnosed with a rare and aggressive triple-negative breast cancer, her treatment was gruelling: 26 chemotherapy sessions, six blood transfusions, a partial mastectomy, and a month of radiation therapy.

Monika Dhiman

“I was shocked to test positive for the BRCA (Breast Cancer gene), especially with no family history. And with my rare cancer type, chemo was the only option. Doctors were relieved when the treatment was effective as chances were slim,” said Dhiman, an administrative staff of Abu Dhabi’s Phoenix Hospital, but treated at another multi-specialty for cancer care.

Dhiman, a mother of a nine-year-old boy, continued working through this demanding journey.

“If I stayed home, it would have created tension among family members. I got good support from my colleagues.”

Her husband stood by her like a rock, becoming her “best friend” throughout this fight.

“He never left my side. Even when I couldn’t taste anything, he took breaks from the office to have lunch with me and attend every chemo session,” said Dhiman.

New perspective on life

Nilofar Sadikot, a 58-year-old Tanzanian-born Canadian citizen, has spent 38 years in Dubai as a successful jewellery designer. For the mother of two, life took an unexpected turn last year when she was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer after discovering a lump.

“When you hear the word cancer, only those who have experienced it understand. For a month, I was in a terrible state with sleepless nights. I am the first case in my family. They were all shocked,” she said.

Her treatment at Aster Hospital Qusais was led by Dr Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy, a consultant surgical oncology, who performed a breast conservation surgery, and Dr Pranay Taori, a specialist medical oncology, who managed her chemotherapy. Considered a high-risk case, Sadikot underwent eight chemo and 32 radiation sessions, all while continuing to work.

“I visited my shop after chemo. But the side effects made it harder towards the end. With the help of my family and medical staff, I managed.”

Now, as part of her post-cancer care, she is undergoing hormone therapy for the next five years.

“Earlier, I used to worry about small things, but now I just live my life,” she underlined.

Empowered by faith

At 50, Filipino expat Joy Dumaguing Francisco faced a life-altering challenge after a mammogram done in January detected tumours in her left breast. Francisco was terrified because of a family history of breast cancer involving her mother and aunt. After consulting Dr Nahed Balalaa, a consultant breast surgeon at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, she learned her diagnosis was cancerous.

“God gives us trials and sufferings for us to be strong. I put my trust in my doctor,” Francisco said.

Joy Dumaguing Francisco

Her next big hurdle was accepting the need for a mastectomy. “I was in tears. Prayers helped overcome my anxieties.”

Referred for chemotherapy to Dr Dalia Elshourbagy, consultant medical oncologist, she underwent four cycles, enduring side effects like fatigue, nausea and mood swings. “It was a tough journey, but I overcame it with courage and a joyful spirit,” she said.

Transitioning into the maintenance phase, Dr Dalia said Francisco is undergoing treatment to reduce the risk of recurrence.