Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the National School Health Screening Guideline under which all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 will be covered.

The guideline, for both public and private schools, seeks to ensure preventive care and timely and comprehensive physical and mental health assessments, facilitating necessary intervention and support.

The screenings will also be standardised across all schools, and will have to follow a clear timeline.

Natrional database

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, said, “Leveraging advanced capabilities, MOHAP seeks to establish a national database of health screening results for public and private school students, in line with the standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Our latest initiative will contribute to achieving sustainable development goals and aligns with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, aiming to prepare future generations with optimal health and readiness and build a sustainable future.”

Early detection

The guideline outlines the detailed steps for the early detection of health and developmental conditions in students.

This will be done by conducting annual school health examinations, updating each student’s medical history, and assessing growth indicators such as height, weight, and body mass index. It also includes vision screening and a review of vaccination status, with updates made according to the national immunisation programme.

The guideline also outlines specialised examinations, including comprehensive physical assessments, scoliosis detection, hearing screening, dental health checks, psychological and behavioural health evaluations, as well as the monitoring of smoking habits among students aged over 10, to provide necessary medical advice.

Dr. Al Rand said, “We are committed to constantly developing and upgrading scientific guides for school health screenings, in close collaboration with all strategic partners nationwide.”

Dr. Suad Al Awar, Head of the Family Health Department at the ministry, said national programmes, like the National Programme to Combat Obesity and the National Immunisation Programme, play a key role in ensuring the well-being of students.

Annual school health examinations: Key features

The National School Health Screening Guideline outlines steps for the following:

Maintain and update student’s medical history

Assess growth indicators such as height, weight, and body mass index.

Vision screening

Review vaccination status

Conduct comprehensive physical assessments

Detect scoliosis

Assess hearing ability

Conduct dental health checks

Evaluate psychological and behavioural health

Monitor smoking habits

Objectives of the National School Health Screening Guideline

• Enhance the quality of life for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12

• Enable early detection of health or developmental conditions for timely intervention and support

• Provide a clear and consistent approach to school health screenings across the UAE

• Standardise healthcare quality for all students

• Gather baseline national data on school health screening results to guide health programme planning

• Ensure equitable access to school health screenings for people of determination, tailored to their abilities

• Introduce new assessments focused on the mental and behavioural health of students