Supermarkets roll out paper cups, wooden cutlery, bagasse-based packaging in Dubai stores
Dubai: Major UAE retailers are rolling out eco-friendly alternatives across their stores as Dubai Municipality intensifies enforcement of the final phase of its single-use plastics ban, set to take full effect from January 1, 2026, coinciding with the enforcement of Cabinet Resolution No. (380) of 2022 regulating the use of single-use products across UAE markets.
Supermarket chains are replacing plastic cups, cutlery, plates, straws and Styrofoam containers with paper-based, biodegradable and reusable options, in line with Dubai Executive Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023.
Retailers confirmed to Gulf News that Dubai Municipality, which has issued guidelines on the ban, has already begun asking them to remove several single-use products from the shelves, reflecting the Government of Dubai's commitment to advancing the UAE's circular economy and Net Zero 2050 objectives.
V Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications at Lulu Group, said the group has proactively started discontinuing the sale of single-use plastic products. “We have introduced many varieties of eco-friendly, reusable products including recycled paper products, which are very good replacements for these kinds of single-use plastic products, and we already are seeing good appetite and demand from consumers,” he said.
Lulu has also started begun displaying sustainable products in separate sections. “Our goal is to incorporate eco-friendly product sections among all our hypermarkets so that consumer has greater choices. We are seeing tremendous acceptability by the shoppers, and we also do many awareness campaigns through our social media pages, as well as through promotion campaigns to incentivise the use of these reusable bags,” Nandakumar added.
Mussaab Aboud, chief executive officer of Grandiose, said the retailer began phasing out single-use plastic checkout bags in 2018. “Now, shoppers will see a constant, well-managed transitions designed to support responsible consumption without disruption. Items such as plastic cups, lids, cutlery, straws, and Styrofoam food containers will be replaced with certified compostable, paper-based, or reusable alternatives, in line with Dubai Municipality guidelines."
Alongside packaging changes, he said they have also introduced shopping trolleys made from recycled ocean plastic, "helping cut emissions by up to 80%, and replaced conventional PET materials with rPET and PLA (plant-based) alternatives as part of our broader transition.”
Kamal Vachani, deputy CEO and group partner at Al Maya Group, said the banned items are being replaced with approved alternatives including paper and bagasse-based packaging, biodegradable or wooden cutlery, and reusable options.
While some sustainable alternatives may carry a slightly higher cost, he said, retailers are making every effort to keep prices reasonable. "As availability increases, price differences are expected to narrow," he said.
Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Group, echoed this view. "There may be a marginal cost difference for certain sustainable packaging solutions; however, we are making every effort to absorb these costs wherever possible. Our objective is to ensure that sustainability does not become a burden for consumers, especially for daily essentials," he said.
Aboud said Grandiose aims to absorb costs by leveraging operational efficiencies. "We do not see sustainability as a premium add-on. Instead, we view it as part of delivering long-term value, trust, and resilience," he said.
The ban covers beverage cups and lids, plastic cutlery, plates, straws, drink stirrers and Styrofoam food containers. These are being replaced with certified compostable, paper-based or wooden alternatives, including bagasse-based packaging, biodegradable cutlery and plant-fibre straws.
Datar noted that suppliers are shifting to biodegradable, compostable or paper-based packaging, especially for staples, grains and fresh produce. “We have been gradually reducing our dependence on single-use plastics and transitioning to eco-friendly alternatives to ensure a smooth experience for our customers…This transition is a collective effort. When retailers, consumers and authorities work together, sustainability becomes achievable," he said.
Retailers are also running in-store awareness initiatives and deploying trained staff to guide shoppers towards eco-friendly options, ensuring the transition supports the UAE’s long-term environmental vision.
Single-use plastic plates
Plastic cutlery, including chopsticks
Plastic beverage cups and their lids
Polystyrene cups, plates, and containers
Single-use plastic stirrers
Single-use plastic cotton buds
Single-use plastic table covers
Single-use plastic straws
