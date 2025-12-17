Find out which everyday plastic items are being phased out in the UAE
Dubai: The UAE will expand its ban on single-use plastic products from January 1, 2026, as part of the second phase of Ministerial Decision No. 380 of 2022, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has confirmed.
The move is part of the country’s wider environmental strategy aimed at reducing waste, protecting marine and land ecosystems, and supporting the transition to a circular economy.
From January 2026, the import, manufacture and trade of a wider range of single-use consumer plastic products will be prohibited. These include:
Beverage cups and lids
Cutlery, including spoons, forks, knives and chopsticks
Plates
Straws and drink stirrers
Food containers and boxes made from Styrofoam
The decision also introduces a comprehensive ban on single-use bags, regardless of the material used. This includes paper bags if their thickness is less than 50 microns.
This ban will also take effect on January 1, 2026, further tightening restrictions on disposable packaging across the UAE.
MOCCAE said the measure is designed to minimise the environmental impact of waste while supporting sustainability and quality of life.
According to MOCCAE, regulating single-use products is part of a broader vision to promote a circular economy, where materials are reused and repurposed instead of becoming environmental pollutants.
She added that the UAE is taking a balanced approach that protects the environment while supporting business sustainability and growth, noting strong cooperation from manufacturers, retailers and the wider community.
Yes. The decision includes several key exemptions, aimed at supporting trade, industry and essential uses.
These include:
Products manufactured exclusively for export or re-export, provided they are clearly labelled and not sold in the UAE
Bags and products made from recycled materials within the UAE, to support the local recycling industry
Medicine bags
Refuse (garbage) bags
Very thin plastic bags used to wrap fresh food such as meat, vegetables and bread
Large shopping bags used for items such as clothing, electronics and toys
The UAE began rolling out the ban in phases. The first phase came into effect on 1 January 2024, prohibiting the import, manufacture and trade of all types of single-use plastic shopping bags, including biodegradable bags.
This initial step laid the groundwork for reducing excessive plastic consumption and encouraging reusable alternatives across the country.
MOCCAE has urged all businesses, markets and suppliers to fully comply with the expanded ban and to actively support the UAE’s environmental goals.
With the 2026 deadline approaching, retailers and consumers are expected to increasingly shift towards reusable, sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives.
