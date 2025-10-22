‘Stronger than concrete’: Startup turns plastic waste into Dubai education hub

The Green Planet project is designed not just as a building but as a catalyst for awareness and community engagement. The hub will give visitors a firsthand look at how plastic waste can be transformed into high-value infrastructure.

Lahti noted the new educational hub will join the Green Planet’s rainforest attraction, home to over 3,000 animals, inspiring hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to adopt environmentally conscious habits.

“We see this project as a blueprint for what’s possible and a platform to showcase the UAE’s leadership in sustainability to the world.”