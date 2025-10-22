‘Stronger than concrete’: Startup turns plastic waste into Dubai education hub

Othalo, winner of Dubai Holding’s sustainability challenge, pilots innovative project
Dubai is set to witness a sustainable building revolution, thanks to Norwegian startup Othalo, which transforms plastic waste into affordable, durable building materials. Frank Cato Lahti, founder of Othalo, won Dubai Holding’s global sustainability challenge, ‘Innovate for Tomorrow’ 2024, with his pioneering project, ‘Upcycling Plastic into Homes’.
The win came with Dh500,000 prize, alongside proof-of-concept funding from Dubai Holding. As part of the pilot, Othalo is constructing a first-of-its-kind, multipurpose education hub entirely from recycled plastic at The Green Planet Dubai – an initiative expected to debut in the coming months.
“We are in the final stages of creating the first-ever multipurpose education hub at the Green Planet Dubai, built entirely from upcycled plastic using our patented technology,” Lahti told Gulf News.
“Our technology can currently transform 75 per cent of all plastic types into a material more than seven times stronger than concrete. Our next patents will allow Othalo to utilise close to 100 per cent of all plastics. We are excited for the public to witness firsthand how waste can be transformed into a high-value resource.”
Since clinching the ‘Innovate for Tomorrow’ title, Othalo has scaled rapidly.
“The programme brought our solution to Dubai for the first time. We went from being passionate about our concept to creating this exceptional carbon-negative building in the UAE that can serve as validation of our capabilities.”
Othalo’s technology has already demonstrated its versatility in Norway and Kenya, producing durable, insulated housing in diverse environments. Looking ahead, the startup is building its first 1,000 homes in Brazil and is in discussions with the World Bank to expand its global footprint.
Lahti highlighted the ‘Innovate for Tomorrow’ platform’s role in accelerating Othalo’s impact.
“The accelerator provided a platform to mature our project from an idea into a proof of concept that is ready to be deployed in a future-forward country such as the UAE. Our public structure [at The Green Planet Dubai] showcases our shared commitment to advancing sustainability in line with the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, Net Zero by 2050, and Centennial 2071 goals.”
The Green Planet project is designed not just as a building but as a catalyst for awareness and community engagement. The hub will give visitors a firsthand look at how plastic waste can be transformed into high-value infrastructure.
Lahti noted the new educational hub will join the Green Planet’s rainforest attraction, home to over 3,000 animals, inspiring hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to adopt environmentally conscious habits.
“We see this project as a blueprint for what’s possible and a platform to showcase the UAE’s leadership in sustainability to the world.”
Othalo’s vision extends beyond Dubai.
“Our goal is to use a substantial problem – plastic waste – to solve another: the need for safe, affordable housing for the nearly two billion people without it around the world,” Lahti underlined.
The ‘Innovate for Tomorrow’ challenge is now calling for its second edition with an overall prize pool of Dh850,000. Entrepreneurs are invited to propose solutions that tackle some of the most pressing circular economy issues across three sub-themes: food loss and waste, resource recovery and regeneration and digital innovation for sustainability. Submissions are open until November 25.
